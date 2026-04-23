Four Years Running: Pensa Systems Wins Retail Technology Breakthrough Award Again

AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pensa Systems, the industry’s first scalable Vision AI solution for shelf planning and in-store execution, today announced that it has been awarded Shelf Monitoring Solution of the Year in the 2026 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards.

This is the fourth consecutive year Pensa has received this recognition.

Pensa continues to broaden its industry footprint and portfolio. Pensa AI now delivers shelf and aisle visibility across all retail store formats and product categories. The same AI platform that first earned the recognition now powers visibility and intelligence across back-room inventory, case packs and top-stocks, promotional displays, pricing and signage; and across product categories ranging from fresh produce to soft goods. Pensa announced this broader coverage earlier this month as the expansion of its AI platform to all of retail.

Pensa AI has been proven to automate up to 70% of historically tedious, manual shelf activities and drive up to a 20% increase in revenue through improved space planning and key item availability.

Pensa’s platform reflects the broader industry movement toward AI that builds in how the world actually works, for greater accuracy and fewer hallucinations. Pensa AI fits into what the Gartner Group classifies as neurosymbolic AI, an advanced category that combines the pattern-recognition power of neural networks with explicit reasoning about rules, relationships, and cause-and-effect.

“We are thrilled to be validated for the fourth year in a row. We have always believed that durable AI for retail must actually understand retail”, said Richard Schwartz, President and CEO of Pensa Systems. “We continue to extend the limits of where AI can automate into every corner of retail planning and in-store execution.”

“Pensa’s Vision AI stack and combination of features working together address the full shelf lifecycle. Accurate, real-time shelf inventory data is crucial to determine if products are available for shoppers, reveal out-of-stocks, execution gaps, and more. Manual step-and-shoot auditing slows everything down with photos coming back hours or days later, and lacking context,” said Brian Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough. “Pensa's approach captures what's on the shelf and interprets it on the spot, returning prioritized next-best actions so teams aren't stuck reviewing images. With Pensa, retailers can accurately and quickly streamline in-store efficiency, improve product availability, and make insightful supply chain decisions. Congratulations on winning ‘Shelf Monitoring Solution of the Year!’”

About Pensa

Pensa is a leading innovator for AI transformation at retail. It is the industry’s first scalable Vision AI solution to increase efficiency and maximize effectiveness across the retail supply chain. With its broad AI product portfolio for HQ planning and in-store execution, Pensa partners with CPG brands and retailers around the world. Pensa’s platform covers all retail store formats, product categories, and supply chain environments and continues to expand what retail AI can deliver. Visit pensasystems.com to learn more.

Pensa Systems Contact

Nick Blanchette

Email: nick.blanchette@pensasystems.com