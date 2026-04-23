MODE Global Achieves Top Rankings in Transport Topics Industry Lists

DALLAS, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MODE Global, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) firm, has again been recognized as one of the top third-party logistics providers and freight brokerages in the industry by Transport Topics.





“We’re honored to once again receive recognition from Transport Topics,” said Lance Malesh, president and CEO of MODE Global. “2025 saw an industry continuing to face headwinds, challenges growing daily due to tariff uncertainty, business closures and ever-increasing fraudulent activity. Despite all that, the MODE network showed incredible resilience and flexibility, ensuring that our customers were well taken care of and our business remained stable through additional investments in innovative technology and more efficient processes. We could not have managed this without our dedicated team members, agents and trusted carrier partners all working together with one goal in mind: providing exceptional customer experiences. We are grateful to everyone who had a hand in our success and looking forward to what we’re able to accomplish in 2026.”

MODE ranked as the tenth largest freight brokerage and placed as number 32 on the Top 100 Logistics List; this marks the seventh year in a row MODE has been listed as both a top 10 freight brokerage and a top 50 logistics provider. The lists are based on annual gross revenue and feature the industry’s top freight brokerage firms, air and ocean freight forwarders, dry storage and refrigerated warehouse operators and dedicated contract carriers.

“Third-party logistics providers continued to face volatile business conditions last year, from compressed margins amid a grueling freight market downturn to tariff-driven supply chain upheaval,” said Seth Clevenger, Transport Topics’ managing editor of features and multimedia. “Through it all, 3PLs have been proving their value to shippers by helping them adapt to this constantly fluctuating business environment.”

To learn who made the list and read more about the issues facing logistics companies, visit Transport Topics at https://www.ttnews.com.

About Transport Topics

Since 1935, Transport Topics has been the news leader in trucking and freight transportation. When it comes to major issues, industry events, and new developments, TT journalists get the story first and get it right, keeping readers informed about all aspects of the trucking industry and helping them stay ready for what's to come.

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world’s leading logistics companies. We are the eighth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global delivers efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit https://www.modeglobal.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d295a6f4-8f4f-4161-9f02-17fdc9bfbe81