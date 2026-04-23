Top-5 Global Venture Capital Firm Selects Bond and Introduces Platform Across Portfolio Companies

Firm With Nearly $100 Billion in Assets Chooses Bond, Validating Bond’s Cutting-Edge Offering

Deal Opens Door to Over 1,000 Portfolio Companies

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform, today announced that one of the world’s leading venture capital firms, with nearly $100 billion in assets under management, has selected Bond to help protect its employees and has begun introducing Bond’s platform to companies across its global portfolio of technology companies.

The engagement represents another significant milestone for Bond within the high-technology sector, where employers are often early adopters of innovative solutions designed to attract, retain, and protect top talent. Bond believes the relationship further validates that emerging technology companies — from fast-scaling startups to established innovators — recognize the broad and universal value of proactive personal security benefits for their teams, while also establishing a highly efficient route to market through the venture firm’s extensive portfolio network.

The firm’s portfolio includes more than 1,000 companies, including over 100 companies with valuations exceeding $1 billion. Bond has already entered active dialogue with multiple portfolio companies affiliated with the firm and is optimistic about entering numerous follow-on deals.

Doron Kempel, Bond’s Founder & CEO, said, “This engagement highlights Bond’s growing traction with influential capital partners and reinforces our path toward becoming the standard of care for employee safety. Being selected by a premier venture capital firm not only validates the strength of our platform, but also unlocks a highly efficient route to market—leveraging the firm’s portfolio to drive scaled adoption. As venture-backed companies increasingly prioritize differentiated benefits to attract and retain talent, we see this as a powerful catalyst for accelerated growth and broader market penetration.”

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

OBAI@crescendo-ir.com