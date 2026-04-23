Symbotic Joins DoW SkillBridge Program, Supporting Service Members Through Career Transitions

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced it has become an approved partner in the U.S. Department of War (DoW) SkillBridge program.

The DoW SkillBridge program allows active-duty service members to gain civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during their final 180 days of service, while continuing to receive military pay and benefits.

At Symbotic, participants will take part in on-the-job training designed to help them explore opportunities across the organization, many of which will be a natural fit for service members who have led teams, managed complex operations, and maintained critical systems in fast-paced environments.

"As a veteran, this collaboration is personally meaningful to me,” said Pete Opalacz, Senior Vice President, Customer Operations at Symbotic. “Transitioning from military service into the civilian workforce can be challenging. We’re excited to connect with service members during this pivotal moment, to help facilitate those transitions and introduce to Symbotic proven problem-solvers with strong leadership and technical capabilities who have the potential to make a powerful impact across our operations.”

“Service members bring a strong sense of mission and accountability that aligns closely with Symbotic’s culture, and we’re proud to be part of this program,” said Miriam Ort, Chief Human Resources & Growth Officer at Symbotic. “We look forward to working with SkillBridge participants to help them translate their strengths and skills into meaningful private-sector work, and to the opportunity to learn from each other.”

For more information about the DoW SkillBridge program, visit skillbridge.osd.mil. To explore opportunities at Symbotic, visit our Careers page.

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world’s largest retail, wholesale, food & beverage, and medical supply distribution companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

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