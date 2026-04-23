BNO Strengthens Leadership Team for Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

SOMERVILLE, N.J., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baldwin & Obenauf, Inc. (BNO), a full-service creative and brand experience agency, today announced an evolution of its leadership team. With a combined 75 years of leadership at the agency, the newly elevated executive team expands its capabilities as strategic marketing partners and positions BNO for continued growth and innovation.

Rachelle Powell has been named President, assuming responsibility for leading the agency’s strategic direction, client partnerships, and ongoing advancement of its capabilities. Trista Walker, CCXP, will depart BNO to pursue new opportunities following a period of growth and transformation under her leadership.

A seasoned veteran with 20 years of experience at BNO in various leadership roles, Powell has played a central role in shaping the agency’s client experience and delivering work for leading brands including Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, and Bristol Myers Squibb. Known for her collaborative leadership and deep client partnerships, she has helped guide the agency through a period of expansion and innovation alongside Walker.





“BNO has always been grounded in a clear mission—to help the world’s most important brands succeed—and that continues to guide everything we do,” said Powell. “I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Trista over many years, alongside our leadership team, to help shape the agency’s evolution, and I’m proud of the foundation we’ve built together. As we look ahead, our focus is on continuing to deliver for our clients in meaningful ways—bringing together creativity, strategy, and emerging capabilities, including AI-driven solutions, to help them stay ahead of what’s next in an increasingly complex and fast-moving landscape.”

As part of this leadership change, BNO has also expanded its executive team. Ryan Obenauf has been named Executive Vice President, Human Resources & Finance; Abey Abraham has been named Executive Vice President, Operations; and George Jackus has been named Executive Vice President, Creative. Together, this leadership team reflects a deep bench of experience and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional client work and meaningful business impact.

In recent years, BNO has introduced new offerings such as the ACXelerate™ design thinking process and Alpha Signal, a proprietary tool designed to help brands strengthen their presence and performance in an increasingly AI-driven landscape. These innovations, developed under Walker’s leadership and advanced by the broader team, reflect the agency’s continued investment in evolving how it serves clients.

“On behalf of the Board and the entire BNO team, we thank Trista for her leadership and many contributions,” said Joanne Obenauf, Founder and Chair of the Board. “She has helped guide BNO through significant growth and we are grateful for the impact she has made on the agency and its people.”

Walker added, “Leading BNO has been a tremendous honor. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together and confident in the leadership team and the agency’s future.”

BNO remains focused on helping the world’s most important brands succeed by delivering creative, strategic, and experience-driven solutions—particularly for organizations navigating complex, highly regulated environments such as healthcare, including pharma and rare diseases, as well as financial services, telecommunications, and technology.

About Baldwin & Obenauf, Inc. (BNO)

Founded as Baldwin & Obenauf, Inc. in 1981, BNO is a full-service creative and brand experience agency that helps the world’s most important brands win and keep more customers, employees, and partners. Built on a legacy of moving brands that move the world, the agency’s clients include industry leaders in healthcare, life science, financial services and technology. For more information, visit bnoinc.com.

Contact: Sheri Wachenheim

swachenheim@bnoinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aea48e5f-d01b-4e5f-a7d2-e723a5650367