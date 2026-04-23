REQ Narrative Studio Debuts to Help Brands Create Unique, High-Impact Messaging and Content at Scale

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REQ , a leading digital marketing and communications agency, today announced the launch of the REQ Narrative Studio , a new strategic offering created to help organizations tell their unique brand stories with clear, differentiated narratives brought to life across content, media, and digital channels.

As AI accelerates content creation at an unprecedented pace, brands are facing a new challenge: more competition than ever, and less attention to go around. Standing out requires a clear, differentiated story. The REQ Narrative Studio helps organizations develop cohesive, strategy-driven narratives that connect messaging across content, PR, and digital channels.

“Content alone isn’t enough anymore. Companies need a strong narrative that cuts through the noise and actually sticks with their audience,” said Peter Larmey, SVP of Content at REQ. “REQ Narrative Studio brings together experienced storytellers, media strategists, and AI-powered tools to help our clients uncover what makes them unique and turn that into content that resonates. In a world where AI-generated content is flooding the market, the brands that win will be the ones with something meaningful to say and a smart way to say it.”

The REQ Narrative Studio builds on the agency’s decades long legacy of editorial excellence, during which it has produced more than tens of thousands of pieces of content spanning thought leadership, digital campaigns, executive communications, and more. The new offering formalizes and expands this expertise into a unified solution that blends:

Narrative development and messaging strategy to define a clear, ownable brand story

to define a clear, ownable brand story Content creation at scale , including articles, white papers, blogs, eBooks, and executive communications

, including articles, white papers, blogs, eBooks, and executive communications Media relations and social amplification to extend reach and visibility

to extend reach and visibility AI-enabled workflows to accelerate production while maintaining quality and authenticity

to accelerate production while maintaining quality and authenticity Strategic consulting and flexible program design tailored to each client’s goals and timeline



In addition, the REQ Narrative Studio team works closely with REQ’s SEO/GEO, analytics, and paid media groups to ensure every piece of content is optimized for discoverability across traditional search and emerging answer engines. The combined expertise helps clients increase visibility and capture demand wherever audiences are searching for information.

The offering is flexible and scalable, supporting everything from short-term campaigns to long-term programs. Each engagement begins with a strategic messaging playbook that informs all subsequent content and communications efforts, ensuring alignment across marketing, PR, sales, and executive visibility initiatives.

To learn more about the REQ Narrative Studio and REQs content services, visit https://req.co/services/narrative-studio/ .

About REQ

REQ is a leading B2B and public sector PR and marketing agency working with some of the most innovative and high-impact organizations in technology, healthcare, real estate, and financial services. REQ helps clients achieve measurable business outcomes—including fundraising, M&A, lead generation, recruiting, and thought leadership—through integrated, research-driven communications. The firm has been named to the Adweek 100 and Inc. 5000 lists among the fastest-growing companies in America and has earned numerous PR, creative, and workplace culture awards. Learn more at req.co .

Contact:

Brian O’Malley

Brian.OMalley@req.co