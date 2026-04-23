Defiance Launches STXL: 2X Leveraged ETF on Seagate Technology Holdings plc

MIAMI, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs today announced the launch of the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long STX ETF (STXL) , expanding its lineup of single-stock leveraged ETFs designed for active traders seeking amplified exposure to individual equities.

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long STX ETF is designed for traders seeking magnified, short-term bullish exposure to Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) (the “Underlying Security”). By seeking to deliver 200% of the daily percentage change in the share price of STX, the Fund enables investors to express high-conviction, tactical views on the company within the accessibility and transparency of an exchange-traded fund.

Investment Objective

The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of two times (200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: STX). The Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective for a period other than a single trading day.

About Seagate Technology Holdings plc

Seagate Technology Holdings plc is a leading provider of data storage solutions, offering hard disk drives, solid-state drives, and data management technologies used across enterprise, cloud, and consumer applications. As global data creation continues to expand, Seagate plays a critical role in enabling scalable storage infrastructure.

An investment in the Fund is not a direct investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund pursues daily leveraged investment objectives, which means it is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage. The Fund magnifies the performance of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) (the “Underlying Security”) and is designed strictly for short-term use. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund's performance will be the result of compounded daily returns, which is very likely to differ from 200% of the return of STX over the same period. It is possible that investors could lose their entire principal within a single trading day.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”).

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the Fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single issuer may be subject to a higher degree of risk. There is no guarantee the Fund's strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

STX Price Decline Risk. As part of the Fund's leveraged investment strategy, the Fund enters into swap agreements and options contracts based on the share price of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) (the “Underlying Security”). This strategy subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of the Underlying Security, even though it does not. By virtue of the Fund's indirect 2X exposure to changes in the share price of the Underlying Security, the Fund is subject to the risk that the Underlying Security's share price declines. If the share price of the Underlying Security decreases, the Fund will likely lose value and, as a result, the Fund may suffer significant losses . The Fund may also be subject to the following risks:

Indirect Investment in STX Risk. Seagate Technology Holdings plc is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has no obligation to consider the Fund or its shareholders in taking any actions that might affect the value of Fund shares.

STX Trading Risk. The trading price of STX may be subject to volatility and could experience wide fluctuations due to company-specific developments, broader market conditions, or external factors. Market perception, short selling activity, and macroeconomic events may disproportionately impact STX’s share price and, in turn, the Fund’s performance.

STX Performance Risk. STX may fail to meet publicly announced expectations or guidance, which could cause its share price to decline. Predicting business performance is inherently uncertain, and any deviation from expectations could materially impact the value of the Fund.

STX Operations and Business Risk. Seagate operates in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving technology environment. Risks include supply chain disruptions, component shortages, pricing pressures, technological obsolescence, and the ability to innovate and maintain market share. These factors may adversely impact STX’s financial performance and stock price.

Technology Sector Risk. Companies in the technology sector may experience rapid changes in product cycles, intense competition, and evolving consumer demand. These companies may also be affected by supply chain disruptions, intellectual property risks, and changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact STX’s performance.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment that diversifies risk or tracks the market generally. The Fund's value may fluctuate more sharply in response to events affecting STX than funds that invest in a broader range of issuers.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund's performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which is likely to differ from 200% of the Underlying Security's performance.

Daily Correlation and Tracking Risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of correlation with 200% of the daily performance of STX. Market disruptions, regulatory restrictions, extreme volatility, or derivative constraints may cause the Fund’s performance to deviate from its objective.

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in adverse market conditions than a fund that does not utilize leverage.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund's use of swap agreements and options contracts involves risks different from, and potentially greater than, those associated with direct investments in securities, including imperfect correlation, increased volatility, and potential losses exceeding the initial investment.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk due to its use of derivatives. A counterparty’s failure to meet contractual obligations could result in losses or reduced exposure.

Options Contracts Risk. The use of options introduces additional risks, including volatility, time decay, and the possibility that options positions expire worthless, potentially resulting in significant losses.

Swap Agreements Risk. The Fund’s use of swap agreements depends on the availability and willingness of counterparties. If suitable counterparties are unavailable or contracts are terminated, the Fund may not achieve its objective.

Rebalancing Risk. The Fund seeks to rebalance daily to maintain its target exposure. If it is unable to do so effectively, its exposure may deviate from its intended objective, increasing risk.

Intra-Day Investment Risk. Investors purchasing shares intra-day may experience returns that differ from the Fund’s stated objective due to changes in STX’s price throughout the trading day.

Liquidity Risk. Market disruptions or volatility may impair the Fund’s ability to buy or sell instruments at desired prices, potentially impacting performance and increasing trading costs.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. Daily rebalancing is expected to result in high portfolio turnover, which may increase transaction costs and taxable distributions.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a larger portion of its assets in a single issuer, increasing sensitivity to STX-specific risks.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is recently organized and has limited operating history, making it more difficult for investors to evaluate performance expectations.

Market and Economic Risk. Broader economic conditions, interest rates, geopolitical events, and market volatility may negatively impact STX and the Fund.

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market. Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Media Contact:

Sylvia Jablonski

info@defianceetfs.com

833.333.9383

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5f902b9-1260-4502-8a19-a53643f76f33