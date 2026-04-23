DoubleVerify First Measurement Provider to Earn MRC Accreditation for TikTok Video Viewability Reporting

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV), the leading software platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance and prove campaign outcomes, today announced that it has achieved Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for TikTok Video Viewability, becoming the first measurement vendor to receive the accreditation. This milestone underscores DV’s commitment to delivering the highest standards of measurement accuracy and transparency, and further demonstrates the company’s alignment with the MRC accreditation process as a critical layer of accountability in digital advertising.

“We are proud to be the first measurement provider to achieve MRC accreditation for TikTok video viewability reporting,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “As advertising investment continues to grow across video-centric social platforms like TikTok, independent verification plays a critical role in ensuring transparency and accountability. With accredited measurement informed by tens of trillions of historical ad transactions, advertisers can evaluate campaign effectiveness with greater confidence and ensure their media investments deliver real value.”

The accreditation covers DV’s direct measurement and reporting of video ads served to the TikTok mobile app, including impressions, viewable impressions and related viewability metrics, as well as sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) filtration. Already accredited for open web inventory, these metrics are now extended to TikTok campaigns, with reporting available through a dedicated dashboard within DV Pinnacle®, the company’s unified service and analytics reporting platform.

“We congratulate DoubleVerify for extending their Video Viewability and SIVT accreditation to include measurement of TikTok traffic as well as continued accreditation of Property Level Ad Verification and Attention”, said George Ivie, MRC CEO. “This accreditation demonstrates DoubleVerify’s continued commitment to independent validation of compliance with industry standards.”

DV also achieved MRC accreditation across two key measurement capabilities, including:

Extended DV Authentic Attention ® accreditation, now covering metrics for authentic non-viewable and authentic modeled video impressions.

accreditation, now covering metrics for authentic non-viewable and authentic modeled video impressions. New property-level ad verification language accreditations, bringing DV’s coverage to 55 accredited languages for domain and mobile app environments and 10 languages for CTV applications.





DV first earned MRC accreditation in February 2013 and has an extensive suite of accredited pre- and post-bid products across display, video and connected TV environments, for which accreditation was continued this year. For a full list of DV’s MRC accreditations, visit here .

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By powering media efficiency and performance, DV strengthens the online advertising ecosystem, preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com .

Chris Harihar

646-535-9475

chris@crenshawcomm.com