Optery Wins 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Attack Surface Management, Anti-Phishing, and Human Risk Management

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optery , the leader in enterprise-grade personal data removal and the first company to offer IT teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee PII from the web, today announced it has been named a winner in three categories of the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards: Attack Surface Management, Anti-Phishing, and Human Risk Management.





The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in the cybersecurity industry. Optery’s recognition across three categories highlights the critical role of personal data removal in modern cybersecurity.

Optery combines patented search technology with sophisticated opt-out automation to discover and remove dozens more exposed data broker profiles per person on average than other services, and proves its work with before-and-after screenshots. This comprehensive approach helps organizations minimize the attack surface for phishing and other forms of social engineering, while managing human risk by limiting the personal data attackers can use to target employees, executives, and their families with cyber and physical threats.

Optery currently supports automated removals for 640+ data broker sites and 1,000+ sites including Custom Removals requests, with coverage continually expanding.

“We’re grateful to the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for recognizing Optery’s work and the importance of personal data removal as a cybersecurity control,” said Paul Mander, Chief Commercial Officer & GM of Optery for Business . “Exposed employee personal data gives attackers the intelligence they need to target people and organizations. Optery helps minimize that risk through continuous exposure reduction at scale.”

“Security leaders are prioritizing personal data removal because they know it directly reduces risk to their employees and their organizations by helping prevent targeted attacks and reducing their volume,” said Karthik Ramesh, CISO at Optery. “Optery helps organizations continuously discover and remove exposed employee personal data across data broker and people-search sites in the most thorough way possible. We are honored by this recognition from the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.”

“We congratulate Optery for Business on earning Gold Award recognition in the Attack Surface Management, Anti-Phishing, and Human Risk Management categories of the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, founder of Cybersecurity Insiders and organizer of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “Selected by an independent jury of cybersecurity practitioners, analysts, and CISOs, this recognition highlights the role of innovative security solutions in strengthening cybersecurity across organizations worldwide.”

About the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Celebrating more than a decade of excellence, the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are an established global recognition program honoring companies, products, and professionals advancing cybersecurity worldwide.

Presented by Cybersecurity Insiders — the trusted platform for CISO insight and strategic research — and backed by a community of over 600,000 security professionals, the awards are widely respected for spotlighting innovation, leadership, and contributions that shape the future of cybersecurity.

About Optery

Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, and the first to offer security teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee personal information from the web. Optery subscription plans automatically remove customers from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email, and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The service provides users with a proactive defense against escalating PII-based threats such as phishing and other social engineering attacks, credential compromise, identity fraud, doxing, and harassment. Optery has completed its AICPA SOC 2, Type II security attestation, and distinguishes itself with unparalleled search technology, data removal automation, visual evidence-based before-and-after reporting, data broker coverage, and API integration options. Optery was named a PCMag Editors’ Choice for personal data removal in 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026; was ranked No. 12 Fastest-Growing Private Company in the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list; received Cyber Defense Magazine’s Market Disruptor Award in Digital Risk Protection in 2026; won Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Human Risk Management, Anti-Phishing, and Attack Surface Management in 2026; and earned a Globee® Award for Cybersecurity, Social Engineering (Best of Category) in 2026. The company also won the Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Most Innovative Anti-Phishing from Cyber Defense Magazine in 2025, was recognized in SiliconANGLE’s TechForward Awards in the Digital Risk Protection Platform category in 2025, received the Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Privacy Enhancing Technologies in 2025, earned Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Employee Privacy Protection, Attack Surface Management, and Digital Footprint Management in 2024 and 2025, was named Best Service for Attack Surface Management from Cyber Defense Magazine, received Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Attack Surface Management by Cyber Defense Magazine for 2024, and received Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech award for security and privacy in 2023. Hundreds of thousands of people and over 1,000 businesses use Optery to prevent attacks and keep their personal information off the Internet. For more information, visit www.optery.com .

Media contact:

Sara Trammell

Optery

sara@optery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2038e8c-dc37-485d-a940-f0bbd0b08d5d