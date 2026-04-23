Instructure and Brandon Hall Group™ Partner to Advance Research on the Future of Work and Lifelong Learning

Boca Raton, FL, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instructure , the leading learning technology ecosystem and maker of Canvas Learning Management System (LMS) and Canvas Career , today announced it has been named an Eminence Partner by Brandon Hall Group™, a leading independent Human Capital Management (HCM) research and analyst firm. The partnership focuses on advancing independent research and executive dialogue on the future of work, the growing importance of lifelong learning and the critical role of workforce learning in connecting education to employment.

A New Era of Learning: From Education to Employment and Beyond

As organizations face accelerating change in skills and talent needs, learning is no longer confined to a single phase of life. The half-life of many skills continues to shrink, with some estimates suggesting critical skills can become outdated in just a few years , placing new pressure on organizations to continuously reskill and upskill their workforce. Instructure is collaborating with Brandon Hall Group™ to examine how a new generation of learners engages with continuous, flexible and career-connected learning experiences that extend beyond traditional academic pathways.

This shift is redefining how organizations approach capability building, employee development and long-term workforce resilience. Instructure brings a distinct perspective to this work, informed by its role supporting millions of learners across K-12, higher education and the workforce. This cross-lifecycle view provides insight into how learning behaviors evolve as individuals move from structured academic environments to more self-directed, skills-based learning throughout their lifetime.

Advancing Research on Workforce Learning and Skills Development

As part of the collaboration, Instructure and Brandon Hall Group™ will co-develop a Bellwether Research Report examining emerging trends and challenges in how organizations build and sustain workforce capability. The research aims to explore changing learner expectations, the rise of lifelong learning and the need for organizations to better align learning experiences with measurable, real-world outcomes.

The findings are designed to support learning and development leaders, HR executives and business decision-makers as they adapt workforce strategies to a rapidly changing landscape. Insights from the research will help organizations identify gaps in current learning approaches, better align training with business priorities and design more effective, future-ready workforce learning strategies.

“At Brandon Hall Group™, our mission is to provide evidence-based insights that help organizations make better decisions about their people and performance,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal Analyst at Brandon Hall Group™. “This partnership with Instructure enables us to deepen our research into how organizations can align learning with business impact, while addressing the growing need for continuous, career-connected development.”

Brandon Hall Group™ has recognized Instructure as a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider, citing the company’s ability to deliver credible, high-impact solutions that drive measurable outcomes for organizations.

“Learning extends beyond graduation and continues throughout a person’s life,” said Melissa Loble, Chief Learning Officer at Instructure. “As today’s learners expect continuous development throughout their careers, organizations must rethink how they support skills-driven learning at every stage. Through this partnership, we are contributing research and insight to help define what effective lifelong learning looks like in practice.”

Partnership Recognition and Industry Collaboration

As an Eminence Partner, Instructure joins a select group of organizations collaborating with Brandon Hall Group™ to advance research and industry dialogue in learning and talent development. In addition to this designation, Instructure has been recognized as a Smartchoice Preferred Provider, reflecting independent validation of its ability to deliver impactful learning solutions that drive measurable outcomes.

This collaboration reflects Instructure’s broader commitment to shaping the future of learning by contributing research and insight that helps organizations navigate the evolving relationship between education, skills development and work.

About Instructure

Instructure is shaping the future of learning by delivering a future-ready ecosystem that helps learners thrive in tomorrow’s landscape. Our vision is to drive a future where education technology seamlessly amplifies human potential, empowering people to excel in a perpetually changing world. The Instructure ecosystem supports educators, institutions, and learners across K-12, higher education, and the workforce—enhancing experiences at every age, every stage, and every pivotal transition. Discover more at Instructure.com

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development strategies for the new era of work.

For over 30 years, Brandon Hall Group™ has helped organizations worldwide recognize and certify excellence, influencing the development of more than 10 million employees and executives. Its HCM Excellence Awards® are widely regarded as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management.