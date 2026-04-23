MyCISO and Carahsoft Partner to Provide Unified Cybersecurity Program Management to the Public Sector

SYDNEY and RESTON, Va., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyCISO, an award-winning cybersecurity software provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to deliver a comprehensive SecurityOS platform designed to help Chief Information Security officers (CISOs) and security leaders manage cyber risk, compliance and resilience at scale. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as MyCISO’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint contracts.

“Across Government, we consistently see strong security intent undermined by fragmented tooling and point-in-time compliance,” said Dane Meah, CEO of MyCISO. “MyCISO was built to solve that exact problem, giving agencies a real-time view of their security programs. Carahsoft’s reach, trust and understanding of Government procurement makes them the ideal partner to bring SecurityOS into U.S. Public Sector agencies.”

MyCISO’s SecurityOS enables Government organizations to move beyond fragmented tools and spreadsheets by providing a single platform for managing security frameworks, compliance, risk, incident response planning, supplier risk, metrics tracking and security awareness. The solution delivers real-time visibility, automated reporting and risk-prioritized improvement plans aligned to Public Sector governance requirements.

Agencies can leverage MyCISO’s SecurityOS platform to:

Centralize cybersecurity governance across frameworks, programs and reporting

Improve executive visibility into cyber risk, readiness and investment priorities

Operationalize incident preparedness for faster, more coordinated response

Strengthen supply-chain and third-party oversight across complex Government ecosystems

Demonstrate measurable progress to leadership, auditors and regulators

Reduce manual effort and administrative overhead, replacing spreadsheets with automation





“Government agencies are under increasing pressure to demonstrate accountability, resilience and measurable cybersecurity outcomes,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “Through this partnership, Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with MyCISO to help agencies operationalize cybersecurity governance and clearly communicate risk and progress to executive leadership.”

MyCISO’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105 and NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or MyCISO@Carahsoft.com; explore MyCISO’s solutions here.

About MyCISO

MyCISO is an award-winning cybersecurity software company delivering SecurityOS, a unified platform that helps CISOs and security leaders manage cyber risk, compliance and resilience more efficiently. Designed to replace spreadsheets and fragmented point solutions, MyCISO brings together risk management, compliance, incident response, supplier risk, metrics and security culture into a single platform. By providing real-time visibility, automated reporting and risk-prioritized improvement plans, MyCISO enables organizations to strengthen governance, improve decision-making and clearly communicate security posture to executives, boards, auditors and regulators.

Contact

Megan Weber

+61 408 606 840

info@myciso.co

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

+1 (703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com