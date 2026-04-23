Channel Factory Expands Global Leadership Team as Demand for Contextual Advertising Accelerates

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Factory, the global contextual advertising company powering performance across walled gardens, today announced three significant appointments to its C-Suite: Colleen Liguori joins as Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Woo Kim joins as Global Chief Financial Officer (CFO), while current CFO, Eren Pamir will transition to Chief Business Officer (CBO).

These appointments reinforce Channel Factory’s commitment to building the operational and people infrastructure behind its next phase of global growth.

Colleen Liguori, Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO)

Colleen's expertise in organizational design, leadership development, and global workforce strategy will be critical in driving Channel Factory's continued growth. For more than 20 years, she has partnered closely with executive teams and Boards to build scalable organizations, lead transformation, and drive impactful people strategies. Following successful stints with an extensive international footprint spanning North America, EMEA, LATAM, MENA, APAC, and Japan, Colleen’s leadership will have a significant impact on how Channel Factory continues to evolve. Colleen will report to Channel Factory’s CEO, Tony Chen.

“At any company, growth is powered by people, and I’m excited to build on Channel Factory’s culture, combining performance and purpose,” said Liguori. “On a global scale, we’re focused on creating an environment where talent thrives, leadership is developed with intention, and our teams are empowered to drive meaningful impact for our clients and communities. By investing in our people, we strengthen our ability to deliver innovation and long-term business success.”

Woo Kim, Global Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Reporting to Channel Factory CEO, Tony Chen, Woo Kim joins Channel Factory as Global Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bringing decades of financial leadership forged entirely within the technology and digital media industries. Most recently, Woo served as CFO across several high-growth companies, including Nativo, Swift Media Entertainment, and Kikin, where he built a track record of scaling financial operations at the speed of innovation. Woo's investment banking roots and operator experience bring a proven ability to build the financial and operational infrastructure that will accelerate Channel Factory's global expansion.

“Channel Factory has earned a leadership position in one of the most dynamic spaces in media, and the opportunity ahead is substantial,” said Kim. “My focus as CFO will be to build the financial and operational foundation that turns that potential into performance, scaling efficiently while delivering real value for our clients and partners.”

Eren Pamir, Global Chief Business Officer (CBO)

Eren Pamir transitions from Chief Financial Officer to Chief Business Officer, moving into an expanded commercial mandate that reflects his deep institutional knowledge and strategic impact at Channel Factory. Reporting to Global President Kevin Gentzel, Eren will focus on strengthening client partnerships, business development, sales and revenue operations, and business intelligence and M&A, ensuring Channel Factory's long-term investment strategy and operational growth remain on track.

“Stepping into my new role, I’m focused on accelerating our go-to-market approach, strengthening our partnerships, and ensuring we continue to deliver solutions that drive both superior campaign performance and brand reputation,” Pamir says. “This is about unlocking sustainable growth for our clients and for Channel Factory.”

“Colleen and Woo are incredible additions to our Channel Factory family, and welcoming Eren into his new role is a significant moment for us as we continue to grow and support our customers,” said Tony Chen, CEO at Channel Factory. “Each of these professionals with their own expertise will help us to continue delivering excellent media efficiency for our clients, create new innovations, and further transform the media landscape.”

To learn more about Channel Factory, please visit ChannelFactory.com.

ABOUT CHANNEL FACTORY

Channel Factory is a global contextual advertising company that helps agencies and brands perform across the world's most complex media environments. It curates content at scale across YouTube, Meta, TikTok, Snap, and CTV, tailoring suitability and context to a brand's specific standards, and optimizes spend in real time. Built on a decade of campaign intelligence, the company’s proprietary AI platform uses pre-bid intelligence to continuously improve performance and drive measurable outcomes, with the ability to support guaranteed outcomes.

Channel Factory has a presence in 60+ countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and ANZ, providing advertisers with IAB standard category lists and customized content options in 50+ languages. For more information about Channel Factory, please visit http://www.channelfactory.com

Media Contact:

Aimee Miller