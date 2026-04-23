Telegram Signal Copier Reaches 4.5-Star Trustpilot Rating, Reflecting Growing User Confidence





FLORIDA CITY, Fla., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The world's most widely used Telegram signal copier’s growing user base highlights increasing demand for reliable forex automation tools

Telegram Signal Copier (TSC), an automated Telegram trade execution software, announced that its platform has reached a 4.5-star rating on Trustpilot . The milestone reflects growing confidence among its international user base in the platform's reliability, performance, and ongoing development roadmap.

As algorithmic and signal-based trading continues to gain traction across global retail markets, user expectations around execution speed, accuracy, and risk control have become increasingly critical. Over the past year, the company has reported steady growth in user adoption, driven by increasing demand for tools that reduce manual intervention in trading.

The Trustpilot rating, along with the 4.7-star Myfxbook rating, is drawn from verified user reviews spanning multiple regions and account types. Reviewers have consistently cited execution consistency, responsive support, and trading platform compatibility.

Tool Capabilities and Technical Architecture

Traders are increasingly turning to automation to manage multiple signals, minimize execution delays, and maintain consistency in volatile market conditions. Telegram Signal Copier addresses these challenges by offering a copier tool that integrates directly with widely used trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader, and more.

Beyond its technical capabilities, Telegram Signal Copier has placed significant emphasis on user engagement and iterative product development. The company actively incorporates user feedback into its development cycle, introducing updates and new features based on real-world trading needs. This ongoing dialogue between users and developers has resulted in the rollout of on-demand feature enhancements, helping the platform remain aligned with evolving market practices and trader expectations.

Highlighting Features:

Can copy any trade signals, like Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and crypto

Advanced risk management features like trade entry modification, SL (Stop-Loss), TP (Take Profit) modification, News Filter, entry delay, and many more.

A signal history dashboard with a complete record of every copied trade, enabling performance review and no missed signals.

Can copy unlimited trades from various Telegram channels to MT4, MT5, cTrader, DXTrade, and TradeLocker.

The fastest trade execution under 50 milliseconds from Telegram.

VisionAI and OpenAI technology can copy any Telegram signals from text-based to image-based.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/pPggYu9s9OA (embedded video)

Where competing signal copiers require traders to define keyword templates or signal patterns manually, TSC reads signals directly with the robust AI-powered features. With the start of 2026, its growing user base, exceeding 90,000+ worldwide, highlights stability and efficiency that help the tool remain aligned with evolving market practices and trader expectations.

According to Daniel Reid, Trading Technology Writer at Telegram Signal Copier, “Reaching a 4.5-star rating on Trustpilot is an important reflection of the trust users place in our platform. Our focus has always been on execution reliability and giving users the controls they need to manage risk effectively.”

Looking ahead, Telegram Signal Copier (TSC) plans to continue enhancing its platform through feature expansion, performance optimization, and deeper integration with user workflows. It does not provide trading signals, manage funds, or offer investment advice. It provides an execution automation tool that allows traders to act on signals they independently choose to follow. With reasonable pricing plans and 24/7 live human support , TSC aims to strengthen its position within the evolving landscape of automated trading technologies.

About Telegram Signal Copier

Telegram Signal Copier (TSC) is a trade copier software tool that automates the execution of trading signals from Telegram channels to multiple trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, DXTrade, and TradeLocker. Founded in 2019, TSC serves over 90,000 active traders in more than 100 countries. With a 24/7 support team, the company focuses on delivering reliable and user-driven trading solutions that align with the needs of modern automated trading.

Contact

Daniel Reid

Telegram Signal Copier (TSC)

support@telegramsignalcopier.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca2a2627-dc1f-41f7-8b1d-ab9221a5209c