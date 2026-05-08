Telegram Signal Copier Launches TSC Infinity-A Fully Cloud-Based Telegram Copier for Seamless Trade Automation





FLORIDA CITY, Fla., May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Replacing its desktop application with a fully browser-based platform, TSC Infinity delivers unlimited, device-independent Telegram signal copying for traders of all levels.

Telegram Signal Copier (TSC) , a trusted signal copier and Telegram signal management tool serving more than 90,000 retail and professional traders globally across forex, gold(XAUUSD), crypto(BTC, ETH), and indices markets, today announced the official launch of TSC Infinity- its next-generation, fully cloud-based Telegram copier. The web version of TSC is set to go live on May 11, 2026, accessible from the official TSC website .

TSC Infinity is not a separate product. It is the evolution of the TSC itself- a complete transition from the desktop-based TSC application to a fully web-hosted copytrading environment, accessible from any browser on any device without downloads, server management, or VPS subscriptions.

To ensure continuity for existing users, the original desktop application will remain available under the name TSC Classic for users who prefer local execution.

Product Announcement: TSC Goes Fully Cloud-Based

With the launch of TSC Infinity , Telegram Signal Copier has reimagined what a trade signal copier can be. With advanced ParseX AI technology, TSC now runs entirely in TSC's cloud infrastructure, removing the traditional requirement for a Windows-based computer or third-party Virtual Private Server (VPS) for 24/7 uninterrupted trade automation.

Cloud-based copier, TSC Infinity, is available from May 11, 2026, with 10 days free trial. Traders simply visit the TSC website, log in through their browser, and connect their Telegram signal channels and multiple broker accounts directly.

Everything syncs instantly: copy trading dashboard portal, live signal feeds, complete history dashboard, and complete risk configurations from one workspace. Trade execution speed is reduced to 15 milliseconds globally. Automatic scaling, continuous backup, and rolling updates are handled at the infrastructure level, removing maintenance responsibilities from the end user.



TSC Classic , the original desktop application, remains available for users who wish to continue with local EA-based copy trading.

The Problem TSC Infinity Solves

Telegram-based signal trading has become a primary automation method for retail traders globally. The conventional requirement for always-on Windows via dedicated hardware or a VPS subscription has introduced reliability and cost barriers, particularly for traders managing multiple accounts or operating across time zones.

For prop firm participants, where equity drawdown thresholds are strictly enforced, even brief execution interruptions carry measurable financial risk.

TSC Infinity addresses all these challenges by removing the burden from the trader entirely and replacing it with a high-availability, cloud-based trade execution.

Daniel Reid, trading tech writer at Telegram Signal Copier, said, "TSC Infinity is the answer to what our community has been asking for so long- a trading automation experience that works everywhere, every time, without the hassle of server management. This is the natural evolution of TSC: same powerful features, same deep customization, same 24/7 support, now available entirely from web browsers. We want every trader, from beginners to prop firm professionals, to experience copy trading without limits."

Key Features of TSC Infinity

TSC Infinity carries forward the same feature depth as the TSC Classic software within a cloud-based system. Highlighting benefits include:

Fully web-based access- Windows PC, Mac, Linux, tablet, and mobile with no installation required.

TSC ParseX AI technology automatically detects keywords that can read any type, format, or language of trade signals and configures parsing without manual input.

automatically detects keywords that can read any type, format, or language of trade signals and configures parsing without manual input. Cloud-based trade execution with ultra- lowest latency under 15 ms globally across multiple platforms.

globally across multiple platforms. Multi-channel copying managed from a single dashboard, scalable across accounts.

Advanced risk management controls, including equity protection, lot size limits, entry delay/modification, and drawdown filters under one workspace.

No Meta API subscription required, direct Telegram channel integration

subscription required, direct Telegram channel integration Full monitoring on mobile devices on the go via the TSC Web iOS and Android application

Real-time signal history dashboard with complete signal list, performance, and risk metrics

with complete signal list, performance, and risk metrics Built-in status dashboard and workspace for full copier platform transparency

Prop firm-compatible automation with hedging and equity safeguard options

24/7 live customer support with technical assistance



Launch Offer: Up to 10 Days Free Trial

From May 11, 2026, new TSC Infinity users across all plan tiers will have access to an extended free trial of up to 10 days, available directly through the TSC website. No financial commitment is required during the trial period.

Upcoming: TSC Profiles & Journal

Looking ahead, TSC is continuing development on TSC Profiles and trading journal, which is an upcoming social and discovery layer that will allow traders to create public or private profiles, share trade configuration templates, follow other traders, and clone proven automation setups- extending TSC Infinity's value beyond automation to a connected trading community.

About Telegram Signal Copier (TSC)

Telegram Signal Copier (TSC) is a trading automation and signal management platform that enables retail and professional traders to automate Telegram trading signals directly to trading accounts. Recognized for its advanced customization options, robust risk management controls, and 24/7 customer support, TSC serves a global community of more than 90,000 forex, gold, crypto, indices, and prop firm traders.

Contact

Trading Technology Writer

Daniel Reid

Telegram Signal Copier (TSC)

support@telegramsignalcopier.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f39f09ec-2657-46e6-8462-58e5814549c9