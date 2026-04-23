Actelis Networks Secures New Order for Alaska State Department of Transportation Intelligent Transportation System Project

Sunnyvale, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (OTC: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that it has received an order to supply its hybrid fiber-copper networking solution for an intelligent transportation system ("ITS") project for the Alaska State Department of Transportation. The order, placed through one of Actelis' long-standing partners, supports the modernization of traffic signal and cabinet infrastructure in the Anchorage area.

"Our growing list of U.S. state,county and municipal transportation customers includes the State of Alaska and is another meaningful step in the continuous nationwide adoption of our technology," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "From Caltrans in California, to the Washington, D.C. Department of Transportation, to Orange and Ventura counties, Seattle, Eugene, the City of Cincinnati, and others, and now the Alaska State Department of Transportation, transportation authorities at every level of government are standardizing on our hybrid fiber-copper approach because it delivers immediate, cyber-hardened, fiber-grade performance over existing infrastructure - at a fraction of the time and cost of new fiber builds. Alaska's operating environment, with its extreme weather and vast, distributed road network, is exactly where our technology shines."

Actelis' hybrid-fiber networking solutions allow transportation agencies to achieve fiber-grade connectivity over their existing wiring, significantly reducing deployment time and cost while supporting modern ITS applications such as adaptive signal control, traffic cameras, and roadside sensors. The solutions are environmentally hardened for demanding outdoor conditions and include cyber-protection capabilities designed to defend critical infrastructure against a rising threat landscape. Alaska's Department of Transportation and Public Facilities maintains an active statewide ITS program and continues to advance Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) initiatives - including intersection safety, signal modernization, and corridor upgrades - aligned with broader U.S. investments in smart transportation, a market that is projected to grow to $48.5 billion by 2034.1

This order extends Actelis' multi-year collaboration with a key partner, which has been instrumental in introducing the Company's technology to leading transportation authorities across the United States. Actelis believes this continued momentum across U.S. state, county, and municipal transportation customers reinforces its position as a trusted provider of critical networking infrastructure for intelligent transportation systems nationwide.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (OTC: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

actelis@arxhq.com





1 https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/intelligent-traffic-management-system-market



