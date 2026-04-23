Five Under-the-Radar Stocks With Catalysts Already in Motion — Across AI Defense, Space, Longevity, Gold, and Post-Quantum Security

Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc., Starfighters Space, Inc., Avaí Bio, Inc., Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., and QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

Five small-cap companies operating in very different sectors share one trait that tends to precede re-ratings: near-term catalysts that have already started to land.

Companies Mentioned in this Article: VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET), Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) (FSE: E1K), QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80)

Key Takeaways:

VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV) closed a $20 million senior loan in late February, completed a $60 million–valued AI video intelligence IP acquisition on April 10, and announced a term sheet on April 21 to acquire up to 51% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) — stacking three transformative catalysts inside roughly eight weeks.

closed a $20 million senior loan in late February, completed a $60 million–valued AI video intelligence IP acquisition on April 10, and announced a term sheet on April 21 to acquire up to 51% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) — stacking three transformative catalysts inside roughly eight weeks. Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) rang the NYSE Opening Bell on February 20, expanded its Blackstar Orbital hypersonic flight-test program, added a microgravity partnership with Mu-GTech, and on April 22 joined an NSF-backed space manufacturing research consortium at Kennedy Space Center.

rang the NYSE Opening Bell on February 20, expanded its Blackstar Orbital hypersonic flight-test program, added a microgravity partnership with Mu-GTech, and on April 22 joined an NSF-backed space manufacturing research consortium at Kennedy Space Center. Avaí Bio (OTCQB: AVAI) — formerly Avant Technologies — completed its rebrand on February 11, kicked off GMP production of a Master Cell Bank for its α-Klotho anti-aging therapy on March 3, and will present the latest data alongside the scientist who discovered the Klotho gene at the Second Annual Klotho Conference in September.

— formerly Avant Technologies — completed its rebrand on February 11, kicked off GMP production of a Master Cell Bank for its α-Klotho anti-aging therapy on March 3, and will present the latest data alongside the scientist who discovered the Klotho gene at the Second Annual Klotho Conference in September. Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) confirmed up to ~97% gold recoveries at its fully permitted Imwelo project, advanced Tembo toward near-term production, and on April 1 agreed to terms for up to ~US$25 million in gold loan financing from Monetary Metals plus a fully committed $3 million convertible debenture — funding the transition from explorer to cash-flow generator.

confirmed up to ~97% gold recoveries at its fully permitted Imwelo project, advanced Tembo toward near-term production, and on April 1 agreed to terms for up to ~US$25 million in gold loan financing from Monetary Metals plus a fully committed $3 million convertible debenture — funding the transition from explorer to cash-flow generator. QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption (CSE: QSE) launched QPA v2, its enterprise post-quantum cryptographic migration platform, on March 31 — arriving exactly as Canada’s federal PQC migration-plan deadline hits and as the company expanded to 13 countries, landed its first municipal government pilot, and headed onto the global cybersecurity conference circuit.





NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Street Intelligence News Commentary — Small-cap investing is an exercise in timing. A company can have the right story, the right sector, and the right team for quarters before the market rewards any of it. What changes the equation is catalysts — specific, dated, verifiable events that force a re-reading of the story. The five companies below are all trading under the radar of mainstream coverage, and all five have stacked multiple catalysts into the first four months of 2026. The common thread is not a sector. It is momentum — the kind that typically shows up in press releases before it shows up in share price.

VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV) — Three Transformative Deals in Eight Weeks

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) has spent the first quarter of 2026 assembling what management describes as an integrated multi-domain intelligence platform — one that spans RF-based sensing, AI video intelligence, autonomous systems, and computational acceleration. The pace has been remarkable for a company of its size.

On February 27, 2026, VisionWave closed and funded a $20 million senior loan financing, giving the company working capital and a clean balance sheet heading into a series of strategic transactions. A month later, on March 30, management issued a comprehensive corporate update outlining the Company’s strategy to build out a platform covering autonomous aerial and ground systems, subsurface sensing and energy intelligence, and AI infrastructure — including the formation of an Israeli subsidiary and an exploratory Liberia offshore initiative.

Then came the acquisitions. On April 10, 2026, VisionWave completed the acquisition of the intellectual property assets underlying the xClibre™ AI video intelligence platform, an IP portfolio independently valued at approximately $60 million by BDO Consulting Group. The acquisition fills what management has called a critical capability gap — until xClibre, VisionWave’s platforms relied primarily on RF-based detection. Adding visual perception creates a multi-sensor defense stack that is considerably more attractive to defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure customers.

Ten days later, on April 21, VisionWave announced a signed non-binding term sheet to acquire up to 51% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX), an innovator in 3D perception systems, in exchange for $17.5 million in VisionWave equity. The transaction is structured in two stages: 45% at initial closing, with an additional 6% contingent on the commencement of a qualifying pilot project in the defense or security sector. Taken together, the xClibre and Foresight transactions are designed to accelerate VisionWave’s push into air, land, and sea applications with a differentiated sensing-and-perception stack. That is a lot of strategic real estate for a microcap to cover in two months, and the market is still catching up to it.

Learn more about VisionWave Holdings at USANewsGroup.com/vwave-profile

Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) — Commercial Supersonic Platform Building Cadence

Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE American: FJET) operates what it describes as the world’s only commercial fleet capable of flying payloads at sustained MACH 2+ — modified F-104 supersonic aircraft operated out of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The Company’s value proposition sits at the intersection of three trends that are all accelerating simultaneously: commercial space, hypersonic testing, and next-generation air-launch.

The catalysts have been coming steadily. On February 20, 2026, Starfighters’ executive leadership rang the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange — a symbolic but meaningful milestone that followed the Company’s successful completion of supersonic flight testing in support of GE Aerospace’s ATLAS propulsion program and the completion of wind tunnel validation for the Company’s STARLAUNCH 1 air-launch vehicle, including confirmed clean separation across subsonic and supersonic regimes. On February 26, the Company announced an expansion of its operational presence at the Midland International Air & Space Port in Texas, relocating aircraft, engines, and support equipment to support an anticipated increase in mission cadence — Midland gives Starfighters access to nine additional locations including spaceports, Air Force bases, and test ranges across the U.S. Southwest.

March brought additional technical partnerships. On March 10, Starfighters announced a partnership with Mu-G Technologies, LLC to pursue microgravity flight missions for NASA, academic institutions, and commercial research customers. On March 30, Starfighters and Blackstar Orbital announced a strategic partnership focused on flight testing next-generation reusable hypersonic space systems, including Blackstar’s SpaceDrone platform — an agreement that was meaningfully broadened on April 15 during the 41st Space Symposium to cover integration planning, wind tunnel testing, telemetry and data requirements, and drop-test and flight-test readiness.

Most recently, on April 22, 2026, Starfighters announced it had joined the Center for Science, Technology, and Advanced Research in Space (C-STARS), a proposed National Science Foundation Industry–University Cooperative Research Center based at the University of Florida. C-STARS is focused on advancing space manufacturing — biotechnology, advanced materials, electronics, and in-space manufacturing — and Starfighters has committed $50,000 annually to support the initiative. The partnership plugs Starfighters into a federally backed research ecosystem at exactly the moment when space manufacturing is transitioning from research concept to commercial opportunity.

Learn more about Starfighters Space at USANewsGroup.com/fjet-profile

Avaí Bio (OTCQB: AVAI) — Anti-Aging Moves from Concept to Master Cell Bank

Avaí Bio, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) is a microcap biotechnology company working at the intersection of three of the most closely watched areas in medicine: cell-based therapies, diabetes, and the biology of aging itself. On February 11, 2026, the company completed its rebrand from Avant Technologies to Avaí Bio — a corporate identity change that aligns with its sharpened focus on genetically modified cellular platforms protected by proprietary encapsulation technology.

The company’s lead anti-aging program, Klothonova, is a joint venture with Austrianova — a Singapore-based global biotechnology firm specializing in cell encapsulation with more than 50 peer-reviewed publications to its name. Klothonova was established in September 2025 as a Nevada-based entity equally owned by Avaí Bio and Austrianova’s affiliate SG Austria Pte. Ltd. The scientific premise is straightforward and consequential: α-Klotho is a protein whose circulating levels decline sharply with age and whose supplementation has been linked in published research to improvements in cardiovascular, kidney, and cognitive function. Klothonova is working to use Austrianova’s Cell-in-a-Box® encapsulation platform to protect genetically modified cells that overexpress α-Klotho — in effect, creating a sustainable, cell-based approach to restoring the “longevity protein” in patients.

On March 3, 2026, the two partners announced they had initiated production of a Master Cell Bank (MCB) of the genetically modified α-Klotho-overexpressing cells, following the successful completion of all preparatory activities in February. An MCB is a GMP-compliant, fully characterized collection of vials that forms the foundation for clinical-grade cell therapy manufacturing. Establishing the MCB is the step that moves a program from laboratory concept toward scalable production — a meaningful de-risking event for any cell therapy program.

On April 7, Avaí Bio announced that Klothonova will present its latest α-Klotho production data at the Second Annual Klotho Conference in September, alongside Dr. Makoto Kuro-o — the physician-scientist widely credited with discovering the Klotho gene. For a microcap program, a podium at that conference next to the gene’s discoverer is the kind of credibility signal that is difficult to manufacture. Avaí Bio’s second program, Insulinova, targets diabetes using the same encapsulated-cell approach — giving the company two shots at a clinical thesis that connects directly into two of the largest therapeutic markets on the planet.

Learn more about Avaí Bio at USANewsGroup.com/avai-profile

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) — Financed, Permitted, and Moving Toward First Pour

Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) (FSE: E1K) has spent the first four months of 2026 doing something that relatively few junior gold companies have managed this cycle: completing the technical, permitting, and financing steps required to turn a fully permitted deposit into a producing mine.

The Company’s fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project — located west of AngloGold Ashanti’s Geita Gold Mine in northern Tanzania’s Lake Victoria Goldfield — has been the focus of intensive technical work. On January 26, the Company announced the completion of field data collection for geotechnical studies and specific gravity measurements supporting final open-pit design at Area C, the initial mining area. On February 5, Lake Victoria Gold announced the completion of drilling and receipt of all analytical results from the Area C drill program, confirming down-dip continuity of mineralization below the current pit design and defining new mineralized extensions to the west and east. On March 18, the Company reported metallurgical testwork demonstrating gold recoveries of up to approximately 96–97% using conventional gravity concentration and cyanide leaching, confirming that Imwelo’s mineralization is largely free-milling and consistent with earlier test programs from 2013, 2014, and 2017.

The Tembo Project — Lake Victoria’s second asset, located directly adjacent to Barrick Gold’s Bulyanhulu mine — is advancing on a parallel track. On March 25, Lake Victoria Gold announced that its Tanzanian subsidiary had received formal notice from the Tanzanian Mining Commission initiating the process to incorporate the Government of Tanzania’s 16% non-dilutable free carried interest in the Tembo mining licences, while the Company continues to advance negotiations toward a binding toll-milling agreement with Nyati Resources at the neighbouring 500-tpd plant to enable near-term production from Tembo ore.

The capstone catalyst came on April 1, 2026: Lake Victoria Gold announced it had agreed to terms for a gold loan facility of up to 6,000 ounces of gold (approximately US$25 million) with Monetary Metals & Co., along with a fully committed $3 million non-brokered convertible debenture financing. The Monetary Metals facility is denominated in gold ounces (carrying a 15% annual interest rate with multi-year amortization) and is structured as non-dilutive project-level financing for Imwelo. This is the piece of the story that typically drives a re-rating for a gold developer — the financing that bridges a permitted, engineered, and metallurgically de-risked project into production. Management has laid out a 2026 roadmap that contemplates Imwelo production start, commissioning of the 500-tpd Nyati plant supplied with ore from Tembo, and continuing exploration payments from Barrick’s $9 million exploration program on transferred license areas.

Learn more about Lake Victoria Gold at USANewsGroup.com/lvg-profile

QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption (CSE: QSE) — Product Launch Into a Regulatory Deadline

QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) is a Canadian technology company building post-quantum cryptographic infrastructure — and it has timed a product launch directly into one of the most structured regulatory migrations in the history of enterprise cybersecurity.

The backdrop is significant. In August 2024, the National Institute of Standards and Technology finalized the first three post-quantum cryptography standards — FIPS 203, 204, and 205 — after an eight-year global evaluation process. The NSA’s CNSA 2.0 framework requires all new national security systems to implement quantum-safe algorithms starting in January 2027, with all custom and legacy applications migrated by 2030 and complete infrastructure migration by 2035. Canada has set federal deadlines requiring departments to submit PQC migration plans by April 2026, prioritize critical systems by 2031, and complete migration by 2035. The European Union is developing similar frameworks. On top of regulatory pressure sits the “harvest now, decrypt later” problem: adversaries are capturing encrypted data today in the expectation that quantum computing capability will decrypt it within a decade. In February 2026, Google publicly called on governments and industry to “prepare now” for quantum-era cybersecurity.

QSE has spent Q1 2026 building out the commercial, product, and channel infrastructure to serve that migration. On March 10, QSE disclosed that its operational footprint had expanded to 13 countries (up from four in November 2025), its value-added distributor network had grown to eleven partners, and the Company had secured memberships in CADSI (Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries) and MISA (Municipal Information Systems Association) to support government procurement pathways. On March 12, QSE announced participation in a slate of major 2026 international cybersecurity conferences — including Cyber UK 2026 in Glasgow, GISEC Global in Dubai, and the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit in Washington, D.C.

On March 18, QSE announced its first municipal government post-quantum security pilot, conducted through its MISA engagement — a reference deployment that can accelerate adoption across the broader public-sector market. And on March 31, 2026, QSE launched QPA v2, its enterprise post-quantum cryptographic migration platform, featuring a PQC Planning Wizard supporting governance design, budgeting, and migration strategy; AI-enhanced assessment modules; automated software, hardware, and cryptographic bill-of-materials (SBOM/CBOM/HBOM) analysis; and a centralized executive dashboard providing real-time visibility into quantum readiness. QPA v2 integrates with QSE’s broader stack — its qREK quantum-resilient key SDK, its QAuth identity and authentication platform, and its decentralized encrypted storage architecture — giving enterprise and government customers a full-stack option at the exact moment they need one.

Learn more about QSE at USANewsGroup.com/qse-profile

Why This Group of Five, and Why Now

The five companies above do not belong to the same sector, and they are not comparable in any conventional apples-to-apples screen. What they share is something more specific and arguably more useful to a long-term investor: each one has stacked multiple catalysts into the first four months of 2026, and each of those catalysts is the kind that typically precedes — rather than follows — a broader re-reading of the story.

VWAV has closed financing, acquired IP, and is moving to take control of a publicly traded subsidiary. FJET has gone from its December 2025 NYSE American listing to the NYSE Opening Bell, expanded operations across two spaceports, added hypersonic, microgravity, and research-consortium partnerships, and filed its first annual report as a public company — all in the span of a few months. AVAI has moved its anti-aging program from JV formation to Master Cell Bank production and onto the podium at the field’s most prestigious conference. LVG has financed the bridge from permitted developer to producing miner. QSE has launched an enterprise platform into a regulatory deadline calendar that is, for once, already fully written down on paper.

Catalysts matter precisely because they are observable. Each of these five companies has provided investors with a verifiable sequence of events to monitor in 2026 — not a promise, not a thesis, but a running list. That is what “under the radar with catalysts ahead” actually looks like when it is working.

CONTACT:

Market IQ Media Group

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Sources

VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

1. VisionWave Holdings, Inc., “VisionWave Holdings Closes and Funds $20 Million Senior Loan Financing,” March 2, 2026. https://www.globenewswire.com/ 2. VisionWave Holdings, Inc., “VisionWave Provides Corporate Update on Planned Expansion of Multi-Domain Intelligence Platform,” March 30, 2026. https://www.sec.gov/ 3. VisionWave Holdings, Inc., “VisionWave Acquires xClibre™ AI Video Intelligence IP Assets,” April 13, 2026. https://www.globenewswire.com/ 4. VisionWave Holdings, Inc., “VisionWave Announces Strategic Investment in Foresight Autonomous Holdings and Integration with xClibre AI Video Intelligence,” April 21, 2026. https://www.globenewswire.com/

Starfighters Space, Inc.

5. Starfighters Space, Inc., “Starfighters Space to Ring the Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE),” February 19, 2026. https://www.businesswire.com/ 6. Starfighters Space, Inc., “Starfighters Space Expands Midland, Texas Operations,” February 26, 2026. https://www.businesswire.com/ 7. Starfighters Space, Inc., “Starfighters Partners with Mu-GTech for Microgravity Flights,” March 10, 2026. https://www.businesswire.com/ 8. Starfighters Space, Inc., “Starfighters Space and Blackstar Orbital Partner to Advance Flight Testing of Reusable Hypersonic Space Systems,” March 30, 2026. https://www.businesswire.com/ 9. Starfighters Space, Inc., “Starfighters Space and Blackstar Orbital Expand Technical Interchange,” April 15, 2026. https://www.businesswire.com/ 10. Starfighters Space, Inc., “Starfighters Space Joins C-STARS Consortium to Advance Space Manufacturing and Research at Kennedy Space Center,” April 22, 2026. https://www.businesswire.com/

Avaí Bio, Inc.

11. Avaí Bio, Inc., “Avant Technologies Completes Rebranding with Name Change to Avaí Bio and Launch of New Website,” February 11, 2026. https://www.prnewswire.com/ 12. Avaí Bio, Inc., “Avaí Bio and Austrianova Begin Production of Master Cell Bank for Klotho Anti-Aging Therapy Under GMP Standards,” March 3, 2026. https://www.prnewswire.com/ 13. Avaí Bio, Inc., “Avaí Bio and Austrianova to Present Latest Data on Klotho Anti-Aging Therapy at Annual Klotho Conference,” April 7, 2026. https://www.prnewswire.com/

Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

14. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., “Lake Victoria Gold Advances Final Pit Design with Completion of Geotechnical and Specific Gravity Studies at Imwelo,” January 26, 2026. https://lakevictoriagold.com/ 15. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., “Lake Victoria Gold Completes Imwelo Area C Drill Program, Confirming Pit Expansion Potential and Advancing Project Toward Near Term Production,” February 5, 2026. https://lakevictoriagold.com/ 16. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., “Lake Victoria Gold Confirms up to Approximately 97% Gold Recovery and Free-Milling Metallurgy at the Imwelo Gold Project,” March 18, 2026. https://lakevictoriagold.com/ 17. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., “Lake Victoria Gold Advances Tembo Project with Government Participation Process and Near-Term Production Pathway,” March 25, 2026. https://lakevictoriagold.com/ 18. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., “Lake Victoria Gold Secures up to a ~US$25 Million Gold Loan from Monetary Metals plus Fully Committed $3.0 Million Convertible Debenture Financing,” April 1, 2026. https://lakevictoriagold.com/

QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

19. Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., “QSE Expands Global Footprint to 13 Countries and Highlights Continued Commercial Growth,” March 10, 2026. https://www.stocktitan.net/ 20. QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., “QSE Expands Global Thought Leadership Through Participation in Major Cybersecurity and Post-Quantum Security Conferences,” March 12, 2026. https://www.stocktitan.net/ 21. QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., “QSE Expands Public-Sector Engagement with Municipal Government Post-Quantum Security Pilot,” March 18, 2026. https://www.stocktitan.net/ 22. QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., “QSE Launches Enterprise Post-Quantum Migration Platform with Release of QPA V2,” March 31, 2026. https://www.newsfilecorp.com/ 23. NIST, “Post-Quantum Cryptography FIPS Approved,” August 13, 2024. https://csrc.nist.gov/ 24. The Quantum Insider, “Quantum-Safe Cryptography: Companies Across the Landscape — 2026,” March 25, 2026. https://thequantuminsider.com/



