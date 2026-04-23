Copper Mountain Technologies Launches New Technology for Scalable mmWave S-Parameters Testing

INDIANAPOLIS, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Mountain Technologies announces the launch of the BFx-02 Frequency Extension Base, a new patent-pending solution designed to simplify and reduce the cost of mmWave S-parameters measurement. By eliminating the need for a full-featured VNA in frequency extension setups, the BFx-02 enables a more streamlined and accessible approach to high-frequency testing. The product is being unveiled at the EuCAP Exhibition in Dublin in the joint Compass Technology Group/Copper Mountain Technologies Booth.

The BFx-02 is a dedicated base device that provides all required RF and LO signals to drive frequency extenders. Its purpose-built architecture replaces the need for a traditional VNA in frequency extension setups, enabling streamlined system configurations with fewer points of failure.

The BFx-02 is compatible with any frequency extenders, allowing users to select the frequency extension solutions that best fits their performance and budget requirements. With RF output power up to +20 dBm to support long cable runs and side-panel connectors for simplified integration and reduced cable bend, the system is optimized for flexible test environments and production deployment.

By decoupling mmWave testing from the VNA, the BFx-02 frees existing instruments for parallel use while significantly lowering the barrier to entry for mmWave measurement systems. This approach enables multiple parallel production setups, increasing throughput without requiring additional full-featured VNAs. As a result, high-frequency S-parameters testing becomes more accessible for R&D, production, ATE, and OEM applications, including automotive radar, 5G beamforming systems, satellite communications, and aerospace defense applications.

Learn more about Coppet Mountain Technologies mmWave solutions at: https://coppermountaintech.com/applications/mmwave-measurement

About Copper Mountain Technologies

Copper Mountain Technologies develops innovative RF test and measurement solutions for engineers around the world. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana (USA), CMT maintains manufacturing, R&D, applications engineering and service operations in both the United States and Paphos, Cyprus (EU), with additional regional offices in Singapore, London, and Miami. They offer a broad range of USB vector network analyzers, calibration kits, and accessories for 50 Ohm and 75 Ohm impedances to 330 GHz. Their VNAs use software for Windows® and Linux® operating systems on an external computer, PC, or tablet. Every CMT VNA includes robust application and automation support, backed by years of RF engineering expertise dedicated to customer success.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Copper Mountain Technologies

Justin Bragg

Marketing & Events Specialist

+1.317.222.5400 | justin.b@coppermountaintech.com

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