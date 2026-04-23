Amsterdam, 23 April 2026

HEINEKEN N.V. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ADOPTS ALL PROPOSALS





Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The key resolutions are listed below.





Dividend

The AGM adopted the dividend proposal for the year 2025 of EUR 1.90 per share. As an interim dividend of EUR 0.74 was paid on 7 August 2025, the final dividend of EUR 1.16 per share will be made payable on 5 May 2026. Heineken N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 27 April 2026.





Adjustments to the Remuneration Policy

The AGM approved the proposed adjustments to the remuneration policy of the Executive Board. The proposed adjustments relate to the long-term incentive (LTI) structure, further strengthening the alignment between remuneration and delivery of HEINEKEN’s EverGreen 2030 strategy, particularly in terms of execution discipline and efficient capital allocation.





Re-appointment of Supervisory Board member

The AGM re-appointed Pamela Mars Wright as member of the Supervisory Board for a two-year term.





Re-appointment of Supervisory Board member

The AGM re-appointed Marion Helmes as member of the Supervisory Board for a two-year term.





Re-appointment of External Auditor

The AGM re-appointed KPMG Accountants N.V. (KPMG) as external auditor for financial reporting for the financial year 2027, and as external auditor for sustainability reporting for the financial year 2027.





The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Heineken N.V. of 23 April 2026 can be found on the HEINEKEN website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com/investors/governance/agm, as per close of business on 24 April 2026.

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Enquiries

Media Investors Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien Director Global Communications Global Director of Investor Relations Marlous den Bieman Lennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn Head of Media, Issues and Crises Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com E-mail: investors@heineken.com Tel: +31-20-5239-355 Tel: +31-20-5239590

About HEINEKEN

HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. We are the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, we have a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN’s over 88,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and focused cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We operate breweries, malteries, cider plants, and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most recent information is available on our Company's website, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.