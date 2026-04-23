Slalom Builds Momentum with 2026 Tech Trends, Future of Marketing Solution, Strategic Partner Milestones, and Community Investments

SEATTLE, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, has entered Q2 2026 with new partner milestones, workplace recognitions, thought leadership launches, and expanded social impact investments.

In the first quarter of the year, Slalom earned new recognition from Microsoft and Snowflake, was named a top workplace in multiple markets, awarded more than $200,000 in foundation grants worldwide, and launched new insights and solutions to help leaders navigate rapid change. The company also debuted its 2026 Tech Trends perspective and introduced Future of Marketing, a new solution designed to help CMOs optimize human-centered, AI-powered marketing strategies that drive measurable growth and business impact.

A key theme of the quarter was Slalom’s momentum across leading technology ecosystems. Slalom earned the Microsoft Frontier partner badge and announced a migration services partnership focused on accelerating Azure AD B2C migrations to Microsoft Entra External ID, helping customers modernize identity experiences more quickly and effectively. Slalom also became a Snowflake Cortex Code preferred partner, further expanding its capabilities in AI, data, and modern platform delivery.

Slalom also received significant external recognition for its culture and workplace experience. Forbes named Slalom one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for the 11th consecutive year, underscoring the company’s sustained reputation in a highly competitive market. Internationally, Slalom was named to the UK’s Best Workplaces list for the fifth year in a row, listed in Ireland’s 2026 Best Workplaces for Women list, and recognized by Great Place to Work as one of the Best Workplaces in Ireland and Best Workplaces in Germany.

Beyond its business and workplace milestones, Slalom continued to deepen its community impact. The Slalom Foundation completed its 2025 grantmaking by awarding more than $200,000 to organizations across the globe. As part of Slalom’s good purpose work, the foundation focuses on three key pillars: climate, workforce development & education, and social justice.

Together, these milestones reflect a company continuing to invest in partnerships, culture, and community commitments that support long-term growth. As organizations across industries respond to rapid shifts in technology and customer expectations, Slalom remains focused on helping clients move with clarity while building a business defined by innovation, inclusion, and impact.

For more information, visit www.slalom.com/newsroom.

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