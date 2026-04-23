Focus School Software Selected by Oneida Special School District to Replace Skyward and Modernize Its Student Information System

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus School Software today announced that Oneida Special School District in Tennessee has selected the Focus Student Information System (SIS) to replace its legacy Skyward SMS 2.0 platform. The change will modernize student data management for the 2026–27 school year and beyond.

Serving approximately 1,350 students across grades K–12, Oneida Special School District selected Focus after evaluating SIS options aligned with the State of Tennessee’s recently established procurement framework.

“Oneida’s selection represents Focus’s first K–12 SIS partnership in Tennessee, an important milestone as we expand into Tennessee,” said CEO Andrew Schmadeke. “Districts are seeking modern, flexible student information systems that reduce operational complexity while improving access to critical data. We’re excited to partner with Oneida as they transition to a more unified and scalable platform.”

As part of the transition, Focus will support the migration of more than a decade of historical student data and deliver a comprehensive implementation purpose-built to align with both district workflows and Tennessee’s evolving data and reporting requirements.

The Focus SIS platform will provide Oneida Special School District with a fully integrated student information system solution supporting:

Online student enrollment and registration

K–12 scheduling and gradebook

Attendance tracking with kiosk-based check-in and check-out

Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) management

Integrated communication tools for staff and families

Advanced analytics and dashboards for student data insights

Mobile application access for staff, students, and families





“Our district transitioned to Focus to provide a more intuitive, user-friendly experience for staff, students, and families, replacing a system that no longer met our needs”, said Kelly Posey-Chitwood, District Administration. “We value Focus as a partner that is committed to supporting districts like ours and continues to adapt its platform, helping us streamline operations while positioning us to better support students through more informed, data-driven decisions.”

The district will also leverage Focus’s implementation model, which includes dedicated project management, data migration services, and on-site and virtual training to help ensure a successful transition.

Focus has extensive experience implementing state-specific reporting and compliance frameworks across multiple jurisdictions and is actively supporting Tennessee-specific data standards and integration requirements as it continues to expand within the state.

Focus School Software currently supports more than 3.7 million students across 16 states, partnering with public school districts to deliver enterprise solutions for student information management, career and technical education, adult education, special student services, and financial management systems.

School districts interested in learning more about the Focus SIS platform and its availability in Tennessee are encouraged to contact Focus School Software for additional information.

About Focus School Software

Focus School Software is a leading provider of enterprise student information systems designed to support K–12 school districts. Focus delivers comprehensive solutions, including student information management, CTE and adult education systems, special student services management, and financial information systems. Focus currently serves more than 3.7 million students across Arizona, California, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Vermont.

Media Contact

Chuck Pickens

Focus School Software

chuckp@focusschoolsoftware.com