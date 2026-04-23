BitsStrategy Launches Free AI Trading Bot App to Capture Market Opportunities and Improve Automated Trading Efficiency

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence continues to drive innovation across the fintech industry, automated trading is becoming an increasingly important area of interest for users worldwide. Recently, BitsStrategy officially launched its new free AI trading bot app , designed to help users capture market opportunities more efficiently, improve automated trading performance, and lower the barrier to entry for quantitative trading.





As market conditions grow more complex and trading moves faster than ever, more users are seeking smarter tools to support decision-making and execution. Compared with traditional manual trading, AI trading bots can respond to market changes more quickly through algorithm-based logic, helping users reduce the need for constant market monitoring, streamline trading processes, and improve overall efficiency.

How to Use BitsStrategy’s Free AI Trading Bot for Automated Trading

To help users get started more quickly, BitsStrategy has simplified the automated trading process into three easy steps, making it easier for more people to access AI-powered trading services.

Step 1: Register an Account.

Users can begin by visiting the BitsStrategy platform, completing account registration, and setting up their basic profile to start their intelligent trading journey.

Step 2: Choose a Quantitative Trading Plan.

After registering, users can select a quantitative trading plan that best fits their needs, connect to BitsStrategy’s AI trading bot system, and activate the corresponding automated trading service.

Step 3: Earn Profits.

Once the plan is selected, the AI trading bot will automatically execute trades based on the system’s strategy, helping users capture potential market opportunities and generate returns.

Through this simple and intuitive process, users can quickly enter the world of automated trading without complicated operations and benefit from the efficiency and intelligent support offered by BitsStrategy’s free AI trading bot.

AI-Powered Automated Trading Designed to Improve Market Efficiency

BitsStrategy stated that the launch of this new free AI trading bot app marks another important step in its mission to make intelligent trading technology more accessible. By combining artificial intelligence with automated execution mechanisms, the app is designed to help users participate in trading more efficiently and respond more quickly in fast-changing market environments.

For many users, traditional trading often requires significant time spent watching charts, analyzing market trends, and manually placing trades. Automated trading tools offer a different approach by operating continuously under predefined system logic and strategy frameworks, reducing the impact of emotional decision-making while improving consistency and execution efficiency.

A spokesperson for BitsStrategy said, “We hope this free AI trading bot app will allow more users to access intelligent trading services with a lower barrier to entry. Automation and artificial intelligence are becoming key trends in the evolution of trading technology, and we will continue to optimize our products around both user experience and technical capability.”

Lowering the Barrier to Entry and Expanding Access to Intelligent Trading

The newly launched app has been designed with usability and accessibility in mind. It is suitable not only for new users interested in trying automated trading for the first time, but also for those who are already exploring quantitative strategies and intelligent tools. Through a more streamlined user experience and a clearer operating process, BitsStrategy aims to help users enter the AI trading space more easily and enjoy the convenience brought by advanced technology.

Industry observers believe that as interest in AI trading, quantitative trading, and automated investing tools continues to rise, the launch of free trading bot products will further accelerate the adoption of intelligent trading technology and inject new momentum into the automated trading market.

Continuing to Advance Innovation in AI Quantitative Trading

BitsStrategy said it will continue investing in AI trading technology, quantitative system optimization, and product experience upgrades in the future. The company plans to further improve its automated trading service ecosystem and continue evolving its intelligent trading product lineup to provide users with more efficient, stable, and convenient trading support.

With the launch of this new free AI trading bot app, BitsStrategy is further demonstrating its strategic direction in the intelligent trading sector. As AI and automation technologies continue to mature, quantitative trading services designed for a broader audience may see even faster growth.

About BitsStrategy

BitsStrategy is committed to exploring the integration of artificial intelligence and automated trading technology. Through innovative products and intelligent tools, the company aims to help users improve market analysis efficiency, optimize trade execution processes, and build a more efficient and convenient automated trading experience.

Media Contact

BitsStrategy PR Team

Email: support@bitsstrategy.com

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