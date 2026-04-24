BitsStrategy Offers Free AI Stock Trading Bot to Help Users Unlock New Quantitative Trading Opportunities

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the financial technology landscape, stock investors are increasingly looking for smarter and more efficient ways to participate in the market. In response to this growing demand, BitsStrategy has introduced its free AI stock trading bot, designed to help users access new quantitative trading opportunities, improve execution efficiency, and simplify the path toward automated stock trading.





With stock markets becoming more dynamic and information moving faster than ever, many investors face the challenge of identifying opportunities in real time while managing risk and execution. Traditional manual trading often requires constant monitoring, fast decision-making, and disciplined execution. By contrast, AI-powered stock trading bots are designed to streamline this process by combining intelligent analysis with automated trading capabilities, allowing users to engage with the market in a more efficient and structured way.

How to Use BitsStrategy’s Free AI Stock Trading Bot

To make intelligent stock trading easier for a broader audience, BitsStrategy has simplified the process into three straightforward steps.

Step 1: Register an Account.

Users can begin by creating an account on the BitsStrategy platform and completing the basic setup needed to access its intelligent trading services.

Step 2: Choose a Quantitative Trading Plan.

After registration, users can select a quantitative trading plan based on their needs and preferences, gaining access to BitsStrategy’s AI-powered stock trading bot and related automated trading tools.

Step 3: Earn Profits.

Once the trading plan is activated, the AI stock trading bot will automatically execute trades based on the system’s strategy, helping users identify stock market opportunities and pursue potential returns.

With this simplified process, users can start exploring automated stock trading more quickly, without the complexity often associated with advanced trading systems.

AI-Driven Stock Trading for a Faster-Moving Market

BitsStrategy said the launch of its free AI stock trading bot reflects the company’s continued focus on making advanced trading technologies more accessible. By applying artificial intelligence to stock market analysis and execution, the platform aims to help users respond to opportunities with greater speed and consistency.

In the stock market, timing and execution often play a critical role in determining outcomes. Investors frequently need to track price movements, evaluate signals, and act quickly in response to changing conditions. AI trading tools can support this process by continuously analyzing market activity and executing trades according to built-in strategies, reducing the operational burden on users and enhancing trading efficiency.

A spokesperson for BitsStrategy said, “Our goal is to make AI-powered stock trading easier to access for a wider range of users. With the launch of this free AI stock trading bot, we hope to help users take advantage of quantitative trading tools in a more convenient and efficient way.”

Lowering the Barrier to Quantitative Stock Trading

One of the key goals behind the new offering is to reduce the complexity often associated with quantitative trading. For many users, quantitative strategies may appear highly technical or difficult to implement. BitsStrategy seeks to address this challenge by packaging AI-driven trading functions into a more user-friendly experience.

The platform’s simplified onboarding flow and plan-based access model are designed to make automated stock trading more approachable, whether for beginners interested in intelligent investing tools or for users already familiar with systematic trading methods. By lowering the barrier to entry, BitsStrategy aims to broaden access to stock trading technologies that were once considered more specialized.

Supporting the Growth of Intelligent Investing

As interest in AI trading, stock automation, and quantitative investing continues to grow, the launch of free AI stock trading tools may play an important role in expanding adoption across the market. Industry observers note that investors are increasingly drawn to technologies that can improve efficiency, reduce manual workload, and create more structured trading processes.

BitsStrategy believes its free AI stock trading bot can help address these needs by delivering a more convenient way to access intelligent trading support. The company also sees growing potential in the continued evolution of AI-powered investing tools as more users look for digital solutions that align with modern market demands.

Looking Ahead

BitsStrategy said it plans to continue investing in AI trading technology, quantitative strategy development, and product experience enhancements. By further refining its intelligent trading ecosystem, the company aims to provide users with more efficient, stable, and accessible automated trading services in the future.

Through the launch of its free AI stock trading bot, BitsStrategy is further strengthening its presence in the intelligent trading space. As automation and artificial intelligence become increasingly integrated into modern investing, tools that simplify access to quantitative stock trading may continue to gain momentum.

About BitsStrategy

BitsStrategy is committed to exploring the integration of artificial intelligence and automated trading technology. Through innovative products and intelligent tools, the company aims to help users improve market analysis efficiency, optimize trade execution processes, and build a more efficient and convenient automated trading experience.

Media Contact

BitsStrategy PR Team

Email: support@bitsstrategy.com

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