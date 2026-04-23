Bitcoin Bancorp Executives to Attend Bitcoin 2026 Conference in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: BCBC) (“Bitcoin Bancorp” or the “Company”), the holder of foundational patents for Bitcoin ATMs, and one of only three publicly traded Bitcoin ATM network owner/operators, today announced that its executive team will attend the Bitcoin 2026 Conference, taking place April 27–29, 2026, at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bitcoin Conference is widely regarded as one of the largest global events focused exclusively on Bitcoin, bringing together industry leaders, institutional investors, developers, policymakers, and companies engaged in advancing Bitcoin adoption and infrastructure.

“Bitcoin 2026 represents an important opportunity to engage directly with the global Bitcoin community,” said Eric Noveshen, Director. “We believe our combination of ATM infrastructure, patented technology, and secure wallet integration positions Bitcoin Bancorp to play a meaningful role in the next phase of Bitcoin adoption by serving as that bridge between the consumer and the evolving digital asset ecosystem.”

For inquiries, please email contact@BitcoinBancorp.com or call (775) 237-8856.

Expanding Bitcoin Access Through ATM Infrastructure and Digital Banking Integration

Bitcoin Bancorp is focused on building a nationwide network of licensed Bitcoin ATMs designed to function as accessible, real-world entry points into the digital asset economy. The Company enables users to convert cash into Bitcoin in real time, supporting financial inclusion and broader participation in decentralized finance.

The Company believes Bitcoin ATMs are evolving beyond simple transaction kiosks into digital financial service hubs, bridging traditional cash economies with blockchain-based systems.

Recent reporting by Forbes highlights a significant shift in the Bitcoin market, driven by accelerating involvement from major Wall Street institutions. According to the article, large financial players including Citi, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs are expanding into Bitcoin through custody services, ETF products, and plans to operate as crypto-focused financial platforms. Analysts cited in the report project a bullish for the price of Bitcoin, supported by continued institutional inflows and infrastructure development. The growing participation of traditional banks is seen as a key catalyst that could further legitimize Bitcoin and drive the next phase of market expansion. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/digital-assets/2026/04/17/banks-are-coming-wall-street-bitcoin-rush-targets-189k

Proprietary Bitcoin ATM Intellectual Property

Bitcoin Bancorp operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, which holds exclusive rights to U.S. Patent Nos. 9,135,787 and 10,332,205. These patents relate to Bitcoin kiosk/ATM systems, including transaction processing, user enrollment, and secure transaction protocols.

The Company believes these intellectual property assets provide a foundation for licensing, monetization, and strategic partnerships within the Bitcoin ATM and digital payments sectors.

Strategic Partnerships Strengthening the Ecosystem

Bitcoin Bancorp continues to expand its technology ecosystem through key partnerships, including Sailo Technologies, focused on enhancing transaction security, compliance, and real-time processing capabilities.

In addition, the Company is advancing its digital asset custody and user experience through collaboration with Tangem, a leading provider of hardware wallet solutions.

Tangem Integration: Enhancing Security and User Adoption

Through its relationship with Tangem, Bitcoin Bancorp expects to enable seamless integration between its Bitcoin ATM network and secure, user-friendly hardware wallets. This initiative is designed to:

Allow users to purchase Bitcoin at ATMs and instantly transfer assets to secure hardware wallets;

Reduce reliance on custodial wallets and exchanges, improving user security and asset ownership;

Simplify onboarding for new users by combining physical ATM access with easy-to-use cold storage solutions;

Increase transaction volume and user retention across the Company’s ATM network;

Position Bitcoin Bancorp ATMs as end-to-end financial access points, from cash conversion to secure long-term storage.





Strategic Benefits for BCBC Shareholders

Bitcoin Bancorp believes the integration of Bitcoin ATM infrastructure with secure wallet technology creates a differentiated model within the digital asset space. Potential benefits include:

Expanded revenue streams through ATM usage, transaction fees, and potential wallet-related integrations;

Increased customer lifetime value by retaining users within the Company’s ecosystem;

Enhanced competitive positioning as a secure, compliant, and vertically integrated Bitcoin access platform;

Greater alignment with global trends emphasizing self-custody and decentralized financial sovereignty.





Industry Context and Market Momentum

Bitcoin Bancorp’s visits in Bitcoin 2026 comes amid continued global attention on Bitcoin and digital assets. Major financial media organizations, including CNBC, Forbes, and Bloomberg, have reported on increasing institutional engagement, expanding ETF activity, and growing infrastructure supporting digital asset adoption.

The Company believes these macro trends underscore the importance of secure, compliant, and scalable access points, including Bitcoin ATMs integrated with modern wallet technologies.

Conference Participation and Investor Engagement

During Bitcoin 2026, Bitcoin Bancorp’s executive team plans to:

Engage with fintech companies, ATM operators, and digital asset service providers;

Present its Bitcoin ATM intellectual property and licensing strategy;

Discuss its integrated ATM + hardware wallet ecosystem;

Explore strategic partnerships and expansion opportunities; and

Meet with investors focused on Bitcoin infrastructure and blockchain growth.





About Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: BCBC) is a diversified digital asset infrastructure and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) company focused on expanding secure retail access to cryptocurrency and next-generation financial services through licensed Bitcoin ATM networks, blockchain technologies, and Web 3.0–enabled platforms. As previously announced, Bitcoin Bancorp, through its wholly owned subsidiary First Bitcoin Capital LLC, owns and exclusively licenses foundational intellectual property related to Bitcoin ATMs, including U.S. Patent Nos. US9135787B1 and US10332205B1. Bitcoin Bancorp owns Bitcoin ATMs that are operated by licensed third-party operators within the jurisdictions in which they reside, forming a growing network of compliant retail access points for digital assets across convenience-store and retail environments. Bitcoin Bancorp is committed to advancing blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure through secure technology platforms, strategic retail partnerships, and responsible operating standards. Bitcoin Bancorp is not licensed as a bank in the United States and does not provide custody or banking services.

Contact

Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.

Email: contact@BitcoinBancorp.com

Phone: (775) 237-8856

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Find investor and general information at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BCBC/overview

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change at some point in the future. However, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as “anticipate,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “belief,” “envision,” “expects,” “expect,” “intend,” “plans,” “plans,” “plan,” to be uncertain and forward-looking.

SOURCE: Bitcoin Bancorp, Inc.