Health Monitor Network Recognized With 15 Hermes Creative Awards, Including Five Platinum Wins

Montvale, NJ, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network, a trusted leader in point of care marketing and patient education, today announced that all 15 of its submissions to the 2026 Hermes Creative Awards received recognition, earning five Platinum Awards, five Gold Awards and five Honorable Mentions.

The honors span direct-to-consumer (DTC) and healthcare professional (HCP) campaigns across digital, print and audio formats—underscoring Health Monitor’s omnichannel capabilities and commitment to delivering high-quality educational content that drives engagement and supports informed decision-making.

“The recognition of every submission speaks volumes about the consistency, creativity and dedication of our teams,” said Lindsay Bosslett, VP, Editor-in-Chief, and Erica Kerber, VP, Creative Director, in a joint statement. “We’re proud to create content that not only meets the highest creative standards but also meaningfully supports patients and healthcare professionals.”

The Hermes International Creative Awards is one of the largest international competitions honoring excellence in traditional and emerging media. Administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the program receives thousands of entries each year from the United States and more than two dozen countries.

This latest recognition reflects Health Monitor’s continued leadership in delivering innovative, omnichannel solutions that connect patients and healthcare professionals with trusted, engaging content at the point of care.

“Each award-winning campaign reflects our mission to empower better health outcomes through education,” the statement continued. “From clinician updates to patient guides and podcasts, we’re helping define a new standard for healthcare content that informs, engages and inspires action.”

About Health Monitor Network ®

For over 40 years, Health Monitor has been a nationally recognized, targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke healthcare education that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogues at every point of care—we call it #TheHealthMonitorDifference. We have the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. Health Monitor delivers premium point of care content that empowers patients and HCPs with trusted information to achieve the best health outcomes while driving impactful ROI for brands.

Learn more at healthmonitornetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram.