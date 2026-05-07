Health Monitor Network Expands Leadership Position with Acquisition of Digital HCP Marketing Company D+R Lathian

Montvale, NJ, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network, a trusted leader in point of care (POC) marketing, announced the acquisition of D+R Lathian, an omnichannel healthcare marketing company known for its healthcare professional (HCP) digital engagement capabilities and proprietary MyDrugRep.com platform.

The acquisition strengthens Health Monitor’s leadership in point of care by expanding its HCP engagement, data-driven activation and omnichannel marketing capabilities for pharma and life sciences brands. It marks another significant step in the company’s growth strategy, enhancing its ability to connect pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device brands with patients and HCPs through more integrated and measurable engagement solutions.

By combining Health Monitor’s trusted point of care platform and award-winning educational content capabilities with D+R Lathian’s expertise in HCP engagement, the combined organization will deliver a more integrated approach to reaching audiences across the healthcare journey.

“This strategic acquisition reflects our commitment to growth and innovation, and to offering our trusted pharma brand partners the broadest omnichannel platform in point of care,” said David Paragamian, Chief Executive Officer of Health Monitor Network. “D+R Lathian brings highly complementary strengths in HCP activation and omnichannel execution. Together, we will deliver deeper audience insights and more effective engagement with both healthcare professionals and patients.”

“Health Monitor Network and D+R Lathian share a common mission to improve health outcomes through precise, innovative, omnichannel marketing,” said Reide Rosen, one of the Co-Founding Partners at D+R Lathian. “By joining the Health Monitor organization, we can create more connected brand experiences and deliver stronger results for our clients across the healthcare ecosystem.”

"The acquisition of D+R Lathian is an exciting milestone for Health Monitor, reinforcing our mission to connect brands with the patients and healthcare professionals who need them most. The D+R Co-Founding Partners and the entire team have built something exceptional, and coming together under the Health Monitor brand, we will offer our clients an unmatched platform for both HCP and patient engagement," said Paragamian.

Health Monitor is backed by Gridiron Capital, an investment firm that partners with founders, entrepreneurs and management teams to build middle-market companies into industry leaders in consumer products and services, industrial growth and business services segments in the United States and Canada.

Excel Partners served as financial advisors and Finn Dixon & Herling LLP acted as legal counsel to Health Monitor Network, while Saul Ewing LLP served as legal counsel to D+R Lathian.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Health Monitor Network

For over 40 years, Health Monitor has been a nationally recognized, targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke healthcare education that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogues at every point of care we call it #TheHealthMonitorDifference. We have the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. Health Monitor delivers premium point of care content that empowers patients and HCPs with trusted information to achieve the best health outcomes while driving impactful ROI for brands.

Learn more at healthmonitornetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram.