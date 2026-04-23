Coastal Pay Launches Next-Generation Payment Gateway

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Pay today announced the launch of its innovative payment gateway platform designed to eliminate processing costs for merchants while delivering enterprise-grade functionality at every tier. The Coastal Pay Gateway is engineered for businesses seeking a smarter, cost-efficient way to manage transactions — with zero monthly fees and zero transaction fees.
“We built Coastal Pay Gateway to solve a real pain point: merchants are tired of paying fees on every dollar they earn,” said a spokesperson for Coastal Pay. “Our platform gives businesses the tools to grow without the financial drag of traditional payment processors.”
Zero-Cost Processing for Merchants
At the core of Coastal Pay Gateway is a commitment to eliminating the financial burden that payment processing places on businesses. Through compliant surcharging and dual pricing strategies, merchants can pass processing costs to cardholders — fully within card network rules — or leverage interchange optimization to minimize costs at the network level.
Key features of the Coastal Pay Gateway platform include:
- No-Cost Gateway: Zero monthly fees and zero transaction fees — merchants keep more of every sale.
- Interchange Optimization: Smart routing and data enrichment to qualify transactions at the lowest possible Visa and Mastercard interchange rates.
- Compliant Surcharging & Dual Pricing: Split-funding-compliant surcharging and dual pricing programs that meet all card network and regulatory requirements.
- Payouts & QR Code Payments: Flexible payout options paired with QR code payment acceptance for modern, contactless commerce.
- Text & Email Invoicing: Send professional invoices directly to customers via SMS or email for fast, frictionless payment collection.
- Customer Vault & Recurring Billing: Securely store customer card data for subscription management, repeat billing, and one-click checkout experiences.
- Hosted Payment Page: A fully customizable, PCI-compliant hosted payment page ready to accept payments immediately.
- White Label Ready: Full white-label support so partners and ISOs can deploy the gateway under their own brand.
- Instant Payouts (Coming Q1): Real-time payout capabilities launching in Q1, enabling merchants to access funds the moment a transaction clears.
About Coastal Pay
Coastal Pay is a payment technology company dedicated to delivering transparent, cost-effective payment solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a full suite of gateway features, white-label capabilities, and a merchant-first philosophy, Coastal Pay is redefining what businesses should expect from their payment partner.
Availability: The Coastal Pay Gateway is available now. Instant Payouts are scheduled for general availability in Q1 2026. For more information, partnerships, or media inquiries, contact press@coastalpay.com.
Media Contact: press@coastalpay.com | coastalpay.com