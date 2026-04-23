Coastal Pay Launches Next-Generation Payment Gateway

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Pay today announced the launch of its innovative payment gateway platform designed to eliminate processing costs for merchants while delivering enterprise-grade functionality at every tier. The Coastal Pay Gateway is engineered for businesses seeking a smarter, cost-efficient way to manage transactions — with zero monthly fees and zero transaction fees.



“We built Coastal Pay Gateway to solve a real pain point: merchants are tired of paying fees on every dollar they earn,” said a spokesperson for Coastal Pay. “Our platform gives businesses the tools to grow without the financial drag of traditional payment processors.”



Zero-Cost Processing for Merchants

At the core of Coastal Pay Gateway is a commitment to eliminating the financial burden that payment processing places on businesses. Through compliant surcharging and dual pricing strategies, merchants can pass processing costs to cardholders — fully within card network rules — or leverage interchange optimization to minimize costs at the network level.

Key features of the Coastal Pay Gateway platform include:

No-Cost Gateway: Zero monthly fees and zero transaction fees — merchants keep more of every sale.

Zero monthly fees and zero transaction fees — merchants keep more of every sale. Interchange Optimization: Smart routing and data enrichment to qualify transactions at the lowest possible Visa and Mastercard interchange rates.

Smart routing and data enrichment to qualify transactions at the lowest possible Visa and Mastercard interchange rates. Compliant Surcharging & Dual Pricing: Split-funding-compliant surcharging and dual pricing programs that meet all card network and regulatory requirements.

Split-funding-compliant surcharging and dual pricing programs that meet all card network and regulatory requirements. Payouts & QR Code Payments: Flexible payout options paired with QR code payment acceptance for modern, contactless commerce.

Flexible payout options paired with QR code payment acceptance for modern, contactless commerce. Text & Email Invoicing: Send professional invoices directly to customers via SMS or email for fast, frictionless payment collection.

Send professional invoices directly to customers via SMS or email for fast, frictionless payment collection. Customer Vault & Recurring Billing: Securely store customer card data for subscription management, repeat billing, and one-click checkout experiences.

Securely store customer card data for subscription management, repeat billing, and one-click checkout experiences. Hosted Payment Page: A fully customizable, PCI-compliant hosted payment page ready to accept payments immediately.

A fully customizable, PCI-compliant hosted payment page ready to accept payments immediately. White Label Ready: Full white-label support so partners and ISOs can deploy the gateway under their own brand.

Full white-label support so partners and ISOs can deploy the gateway under their own brand. Instant Payouts (Coming Q1): Real-time payout capabilities launching in Q1, enabling merchants to access funds the moment a transaction clears.





About Coastal Pay

Coastal Pay is a payment technology company dedicated to delivering transparent, cost-effective payment solutions for businesses of all sizes. With a full suite of gateway features, white-label capabilities, and a merchant-first philosophy, Coastal Pay is redefining what businesses should expect from their payment partner.

Availability: The Coastal Pay Gateway is available now. Instant Payouts are scheduled for general availability in Q1 2026. For more information, partnerships, or media inquiries, contact press@coastalpay.com.

Media Contact: press@coastalpay.com | coastalpay.com