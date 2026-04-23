Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s “1Q26 quiet period”

Lima, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, Peru, April 23, 2026 – Credicorp Ltd. (“Credicorp”) (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP) announces that, in accordance with its corporate disclosure policies, the Company will enter its quiet period for the first quarter 2026 earnings release beginning on April 30, in order to prevent any potential disclosure of financial information and to ensure fair and orderly dissemination. This period will end on the date of the earnings release, May 14. During the quiet period, the Company will not disclose any financial information, comment on financial results, or respond to related inquiries.

About Credicorp

Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama and United States. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through BCP and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management & Advisory, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp. Additionally, its operations are complemented by Krealo, its Corporate Venture Capital arm.

For further information, please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.