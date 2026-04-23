ESCO Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

St. Louis , April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) will report its second quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 7, 2026, followed by a conference call where the financial results and related commentary will be discussed.

Event: Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call

Date: Thursday, May 7

Time: 4:00 p.m. Central Time

The conference call webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available in the Investor Center of ESCO’s website. The slide presentation will be utilized during the call and will be posted on the website prior to the call. Participants may also access the webcast using this registration link.

For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call in the Investor Center of ESCO’s website.

ESCO Technologies is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products, advanced composites, as well as signature and power management solutions for aviation, Navy, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit ESCO’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.

SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.

Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277