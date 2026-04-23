iREIT MarketVector Quality REIT Index ETF (IRET) to Close

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wide Moat Indexes LLC, in coordination with Tidal Investments LLC, today announced the closure and liquidation of the iREIT MarketVector Quality REIT Index ETF (Ticker: IRET) (the “Fund”).

The Fund will cease trading on the New York Stock Exchange at the close of regular trading on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 (the “Closing Date”). Shareholders may sell their shares prior to the Closing Date through standard brokerage transactions, which may incur customary brokerage charges. After May 5, 2026, secondary market trading may no longer be available, and liquidity cannot be assured.

Between the Closing Date and Tuesday, May 12, 2026 (the “Liquidation Date”), the Fund will begin to liquidate its portfolio and increase its cash position. During this period, the Fund may depart from its stated investment objective and investment strategies as it prepares to distribute its assets.

On or about May 12, 2026, the Fund will distribute cash pro rata to shareholders who remain invested in the Fund and have not previously redeemed or sold their shares. These distributions will be taxable events. In addition, the liquidating distribution may include amounts attributable to accrued capital gains and dividends. Shareholders are encouraged to consult their tax advisers regarding the tax consequences of the liquidation.

Following the final distribution, IRET will be formally terminated.

About Tidal Investments LLC

Formed by ETF-industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC is dedicated to modernizing and scaling the ETF ecosystem. Tidal provides comprehensive services, from product development to distribution, supported by proprietary tools and an experienced team focused on helping innovative investment ideas thrive.