First Western Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

First Quarter 2026 Summary

Net income available to common shareholders of $6.2 million in Q1 2026, compared to $3.3 million in Q4 2025

Diluted earnings per share of $0.63 in Q1 2026, compared to $0.34 in Q4 2025

Net interest margin increased 10 basis points from 2.71% in Q4 2025 to 2.81% in Q1 2026

Net interest income increased $0.3 million, or 1.5%, from $20.6 million in Q4 2025 to $20.9 million in Q1 2026

Non-interest income increased $0.6 million, or 9.8%, from $6.1 million in Q4 2025 to $6.7 million in Q1 2026

Total deposits increased $95 million, or 3.5%, from $2.75 billion in Q4 2025 to $2.84 billion in Q1 2026





DENVER, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Net income available to common shareholders was $6.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026. This compares to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, and net income of $4.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, “We executed well in the first quarter and saw positive trends in many areas including loan and deposit growth, an increase in Net interest income, expansion in our net interest margin, well managed expenses, and improved asset quality, which resulted in an increase in our level of profitability. We continue to see healthy economic conditions across our markets resulting in a solid amount of loan demand that meets our disciplined underwriting and pricing criteria, while steadily adding new deposit relationships. Our improving financial performance and continued prudent balance sheet management resulted in increases in both our book value and tangible book value per share during the first quarter.

“Our loan and deposit pipelines remain strong and along with a continuation of the positive trends we are seeing in key areas, we believe we are well positioned to continue generating strong financial performance for our shareholders as we move through 2026,” said Mr. Wylie.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2025 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 20,883 $ 20,577 $ 17,453 (Release of) provision for credit losses (728 ) 915 80 Total non-interest income 6,656 6,079 7,345 Total non-interest expense 20,164 21,306 19,361 Income before income taxes 8,103 4,435 5,357 Income tax expense 1,895 1,121 1,172 Net income available to common shareholders 6,208 3,314 4,185 Basic earnings per common share 0.64 0.34 0.43 Diluted earnings per common share 0.63 0.34 0.43 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.79 % 0.42 % 0.59 % Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized) 9.32 5.06 6.63 Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 10.26 5.66 7.44 Net interest margin 2.81 2.71 2.61 Efficiency ratio(1) 73.11 74.88 79.16

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(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.





Operating Results for the First Quarter 2026

Revenue

Total income before non-interest expense was $28.3 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 10.1% from $25.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. Gross revenue(1) was $27.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of 3.4% from $26.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2025, the increase in Total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by a decrease in Provision for credit losses, an increase in Non-interest income, and an increase in Net interest income. Relative to the first quarter of 2025, Total income before non-interest expense increased 14.6% from $24.7 million and Gross revenue increased 12.2% from $24.6 million. Relative to the first quarter of 2025, the increase in Total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by an increase in Net interest income and a decrease in Provision for credit losses, partially offset by a decrease in Non-interest income.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 increased 10 basis points to 2.81% from 2.71% reported in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in cost of funds, partially offset by a slight decrease in yield on interest-earning assets. The cost of funds decreased 13 basis points to 2.90% from 3.03% reported in the fourth quarter of 2025, while the yield on interest-earning assets decreased 2 basis points to 5.54% from 5.56% reported in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease in cost of funds was primarily due to lower rates on money market and time deposit accounts as a result of the Company reducing deposit rates commensurate with the short-term rate decreases in 2025.

Relative to the first quarter of 2025, net interest margin increased 20 basis points from 2.61%, primarily due to a 23 basis point decrease in cost of funds, partially offset by a 3 basis point decrease in yield on interest-earning assets. The decrease in cost of funds was primarily due to lower rates on money market and time deposit accounts as a result of the Company reducing deposit rates commensurate with the short-term rate decreases in 2025.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $20.9 million, an increase of 1.5% from $20.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase quarter-over-quarter was primarily driven by a 10 basis point increase in net interest margin, partially offset by lower day count. Relative to the first quarter of 2025, Net interest income increased 19.4% from $17.5 million. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by a 20 basis point increase in net interest margin and an increase in average interest-earning assets.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $6.7 million, an increase of 9.8% from $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by increases in Net gain on mortgage loans and Risk management and insurance fees. The increase in Net gain on mortgage loans was driven by higher origination volume, while the increase in Risk management and insurance fees was driven by higher new case activity.

Relative to the first quarter of 2025, Non-interest income decreased $0.7 million, primarily driven by decreases in Net gain on other real estate owned and Net gain on loans held for sale, partially offset by an increase in Net gain on mortgage loans driven by higher origination volume.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2026 was $20.2 million, a decrease of 5.2% from $21.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by a $1.4 million Other real estate owned ("OREO") write-down recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 and a decrease in Professional services, partially offset by an increase in Salaries and employee benefits. The increase in Salaries and employee benefits was primarily driven by payroll tax seasonality and an increase in bonus accruals as a result of improved earnings during the quarter.

Relative to the first quarter of 2025, Non-interest expense increased 4.1% from $19.4 million, primarily driven by an increase in Salaries and employee benefits due to an increase in headcount and bonus accruals, partially offset by a decrease in Occupancy and equipment.

The Company’s efficiency ratio(1) was 73.1% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 74.9% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 79.2% in the first quarter of 2025.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded Income tax expense of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, and $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $2.69 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $41 million, or 1.5%, from $2.65 billion as of December 31, 2025. Changes in the quarter included growth in the 1-4 family residential and Commercial and industrial portfolios, partially offset by a decrease in Non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolio. Relative to the first quarter of 2025, total loans held for investment increased from $2.43 billion as of March 31, 2025, primarily driven by growth in the Non-owner occupied commercial real estate, 1-4 family residential, Cash, securities, and other, Owner occupied commercial real estate, and Commercial and industrial portfolios, partially offset by a decrease in the Construction and development portfolio.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.84 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $95 million, or 3.5%, from $2.75 billion as of December 31, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by increases in Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposits accounts. The increase in Noninterest-bearing deposits was primarily driven by operating account fluctuations, while the increase in Interest-bearing deposits was primarily driven by growth in money market deposit accounts and time deposit accounts. Relative to the first quarter of 2025, Total deposits increased from $2.52 billion as of March 31, 2025, primarily driven by an increase in money market deposit accounts, partially offset by a decrease Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings were $50.0 million as of March 31, 2026, a decrease of $12.8 million from $62.8 million as of December 31, 2025. The change when compared to December 31, 2025 was primarily driven by the pay down on the Company's FHLB line of credit in the first quarter of 2026. Relative to the first quarter of 2025, borrowings decreased $1.6 million from $51.6 million as of March 31, 2025.

Subordinated notes were $44.8 million as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025. Subordinated notes increased $0.2 million from $44.6 million as of March 31, 2025.

Assets Under Management

Assets Under Management (“AUM”) was $7.23 billion as of March 31, 2026, a decrease of $43 million, or 0.6%, from $7.28 billion as of December 31, 2025. The decrease in AUM during the quarter was primarily attributable to lower market values, partially offset by new accounts. Compared to March 31, 2025, total AUM increased 0.8% from $7.18 billion.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $16.3 million, or 0.50% of Total assets, as of March 31, 2026, compared to $19.6 million, or 0.62% of Total assets, as of December 31, 2025. The decrease in non-performing assets during the quarter was primarily driven by the sale of the Company's last remaining OREO property and pay downs. As of March 31, 2025, non-performing assets totaled $17.1 million, or 0.59% of Total assets. Relative to the first quarter of 2025, the decrease in non-performing assets was primarily driven by the sale of the OREO property in the first quarter of 2026 and pay downs, partially offset by additions to non-accrual loans. OREO decreased from $3.0 million as of December 31, 2025 to $0.0 million as of March 31, 2026 due to the sale of the Company's last remaining OREO property in the first quarter of 2026. Relative to the first quarter of 2025, OREO decreased from $4.4 million as of March 31, 2025.

Non-accrual loans totaled $16.3 million as of March 31, 2026, a decrease of $0.3 million from $16.6 million as of December 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, non-accrual loans totaled $12.8 million. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2025, the decrease was primarily driven by pay downs. Relative to the first quarter of 2025, the increase was primarily driven by the addition of one credit relationship, partially offset by pay downs.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company recorded a provision release of $0.7 million, compared to provision of $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2025. The release of $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by decreased provision on individually analyzed loans. As of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, the Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of Total loans was 77 basis points and 81 basis points, respectively.

Capital

As of March 31, 2026, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. As of March 31, 2026, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

March 31, 2026

Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.90 % Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets 9.90 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.52 Tier 1 capital to average assets 7.88 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.33 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 11.33 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.21 Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.01



Book value per common share increased 2.9% from $27.30 as of December 31, 2025 to $28.10 as of March 31, 2026. Book value per common share increased 6.3% from $26.44 as of March 31, 2025.

Tangible book value per common share(1) increased 3.3% from $24.07 as of December 31, 2025 to $24.87 as of March 31, 2026. Tangible book value per common share increased 7.3% from $23.18 as of March 31, 2025.

During the three months ended March 31, 2026, the Company repurchased 6,123 shares for $0.1 million.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 24, 2026. Telephone access: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa19f2c66af854a57b25db1c34f017817

A slide presentation relating to the first quarter 2026 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at https://myfw.gcs-web.com .

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” and “Gross Revenue”. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “position,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of changes in interest rates could reduce our net interest margins and Net interest income; increased credit risk, including as a result of deterioration in economic conditions, could require us to increase our allowance for credit losses and could have a material adverse effect on our results of operations and financial condition; the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2026 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Tony Rossi

310-622-8221

MYFW@finprofiles.com

IR@myfw.com





First Western Financial, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 2025

Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 38,125 $ 38,563 $ 34,047 Loans accounted for under the fair value option 39 51 111 Investment securities 1,464 1,593 681 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,341 1,958 2,242 Dividends, restricted stock 136 139 128 Total interest and dividend income 41,105 42,304 37,209 Interest expense: Deposits 19,017 20,560 18,516 Other borrowed funds 1,205 1,167 1,240 Total interest expense 20,222 21,727 19,756 Net interest income 20,883 20,577 17,453 Less: (Release of) provision for credit losses (728 ) 915 80 Net interest income, after provision for credit losses 21,611 19,662 17,373 Non-interest income: Trust and investment management fees 4,751 4,634 4,677 Net gain on mortgage loans 1,458 795 1,067 Net gain on loans held for sale — — 222 Bank fees 305 318 422 Risk management and insurance fees 249 52 259 Income on company-owned life insurance 116 117 110 Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option (39 ) (44 ) 6 Net (loss) gain on other real estate owned (7 ) — 459 Unrealized (loss) gain recognized on equity securities (4 ) (6 ) 11 Other (173 ) 213 112 Total non-interest income 6,656 6,079 7,345 Total income before non-interest expense 28,267 25,741 24,718 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,935 11,735 11,480 Occupancy and equipment 1,903 1,778 2,232 Professional services 1,596 2,232 1,704 Technology and information systems 999 1,026 1,056 Data processing 1,186 1,251 1,122 Marketing 193 386 216 Amortization of other intangible assets 48 52 51 Other 1,304 2,846 1,500 Total non-interest expense 20,164 21,306 19,361 Income before income taxes 8,103 4,435 5,357 Income tax expense 1,895 1,121 1,172 Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,208 $ 3,314 $ 4,185 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.34 $ 0.43 Diluted 0.63 0.34 0.43





First Western Financial, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 10,907 $ 9,755 $ 15,924 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 253,144 190,526 257,558 Total cash and cash equivalents 264,051 200,281 273,482 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $41,937, $45,623, and $0, respectively) 41,939 45,607 — Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair value of $90,775, $90,635 and $67,479, respectively), net of allowance for credit losses of $83, $74, and $71, respectively 95,030 94,970 73,775 Correspondent bank stock, at cost 6,424 6,764 5,968 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 28,426 40,176 10,557 Loans (includes $2,468, $3,182, and $6,112 measured at fair value, respectively) 2,690,115 2,650,423 2,425,367 Allowance for credit losses (20,801 ) (21,441 ) (17,956 ) Loans, net 2,669,314 2,628,982 2,407,411 Premises and equipment, net 25,704 25,687 24,554 Accrued interest receivable 11,582 11,209 10,623 Accounts receivable 5,461 4,579 4,505 Other receivables 1,318 2,444 4,608 Other real estate owned, net — 3,040 4,385 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 31,373 31,422 31,576 Deferred tax assets, net 3,073 4,003 2,856 Company-owned life insurance 17,532 17,416 17,071 Other assets 39,490 38,401 34,929 Total assets $ 3,240,717 $ 3,154,981 $ 2,906,300 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 380,072 $ 344,969 $ 409,696 Interest-bearing 2,461,543 2,401,606 2,105,701 Total deposits 2,841,615 2,746,575 2,515,397 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve borrowings 50,006 62,841 51,612 Subordinated notes 44,810 44,772 44,621 Accrued interest payable 1,593 1,295 2,371 Other liabilities 29,328 33,938 35,744 Total liabilities 2,967,352 2,889,421 2,649,745 Shareholders’ Equity Total shareholders’ equity 273,365 265,560 256,555 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,240,717 $ 3,154,981 $ 2,906,300





First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 Loan Portfolio Cash, securities, and other $ 164,119 $ 164,787 $ 101,078 Consumer and other 20,036 19,504 16,688 Construction and development 195,230 189,790 291,133 1-4 family residential 1,069,542 1,030,211 971,179 Non-owner occupied CRE 780,279 813,408 636,820 Owner occupied CRE 212,177 205,063 182,417 Commercial and industrial 248,875 226,107 223,197 Total 2,690,258 2,648,870 2,422,512 Loans accounted for under the fair value option 2,492 3,216 6,280 Total loans held for investment 2,692,750 2,652,086 2,428,792 Deferred fees, unamortized premiums, basis adjustments, net(1)(2) (2,635 ) (1,663 ) (3,425 ) Loans (includes $2,468, $3,182, and $6,112 measured at fair value, respectively) $ 2,690,115 $ 2,650,423 $ 2,425,367 Mortgage loans held for sale 28,426 40,176 10,557 Deposit Portfolio Money market deposit accounts $ 1,945,207 $ 1,913,591 $ 1,566,737 Time deposits 371,889 352,473 379,533 Interest checking accounts 130,821 122,292 144,980 Savings accounts 13,626 13,250 14,451 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,461,543 2,401,606 2,105,701 Noninterest-bearing accounts 380,072 344,969 409,696 Total deposits $ 2,841,615 $ 2,746,575 $ 2,515,397

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(1) Includes fair value adjustments on loans held for investment accounted for under the fair value option.

(2) Includes basis adjustments related to the hedged portfolio accounted for under the portfolio layer method.





First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

As of or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2025 Average Balance Sheets Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 145,676 $ 192,052 $ 200,194 Debt securities 138,537 143,593 75,592 Correspondent bank stock 6,421 6,342 5,806 Gross loans 2,684,756 2,630,739 2,407,482 Mortgage loans held for sale 30,682 41,068 13,593 Loans held at fair value 2,955 3,799 6,846 Total interest-earning assets 3,009,027 3,017,593 2,709,513 Noninterest-earning assets 123,719 123,497 143,579 Total assets $ 3,132,747 $ 3,141,090 $ 2,853,092 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,387,214 $ 2,387,894 $ 2,090,505 FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 50,338 50,799 51,885 Subordinated notes 44,785 44,742 52,495 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,482,337 2,483,435 2,194,885 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 347,520 359,223 363,922 Other liabilities 36,459 36,415 41,656 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 383,979 395,638 405,578 Total shareholders’ equity 266,430 262,017 252,629 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,132,747 $ 3,141,090 $ 2,853,092 Yields/Cost of funds (annualized) Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3.73 % 4.04 % 4.54 % Debt securities 4.29 4.40 3.65 Correspondent bank stock 8.59 8.70 8.94 Loans 5.70 5.72 5.70 Loan held at fair value 5.35 5.33 6.58 Mortgage loans held for sale 5.34 5.94 5.46 Total interest-earning assets 5.54 5.56 5.57 Interest-bearing deposits 3.23 3.42 3.59 Total deposits 2.82 2.97 3.06 FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings 4.03 3.99 3.92 Subordinated notes 6.38 5.82 5.70 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.30 3.47 3.65 Net interest margin 2.81 2.71 2.61 Net interest rate spread 2.24 2.09 1.92





First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

As of or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2026 2025 2025 Asset Quality Non-accrual loans $ 16,324 $ 16,588 $ 12,758 Non-performing assets 16,324 19,628 17,143 Net (recoveries) charge-offs (20 ) 401 566 Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.61 % 0.63 % 0.53 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.50 0.62 0.59 Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 127.43 129.26 140.74 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.77 0.81 0.74 Net charge-offs to average loans * 0.02 0.02 Assets Under Management $ 7,234,541 $ 7,278,241 $ 7,176,624 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 28.10 $ 27.30 $ 26.44 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 24.87 $ 24.07 $ 23.18 Weighted average outstanding shares, basic 9,733,704 9,719,812 9,704,419 Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted 9,900,420 9,849,323 9,798,591 Shares outstanding at period end 9,728,968 9,725,731 9,704,320 Consolidated Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.90 % 9.75 % 10.35 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 9.90 9.75 10.35 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.52 12.34 13.15 Tier 1 capital to average assets 7.88 7.68 8.12 Bank Capital Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.33 % 11.15 % 11.76 % CET1 to risk-weighted assets 11.33 11.15 11.76 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.21 11.99 12.52 Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.01 8.79 9.24

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(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

* Represents percentages that are not meaningful.





First Western Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As of or for the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2026 2025 2025 Tangible Common Total shareholders' equity $ 273,365 $ 265,560 $ 256,555 Less: goodwill and other intangibles, net 31,373 31,422 31,576 Tangible common equity $ 241,992 $ 234,138 $ 224,979 Common shares outstanding, end of period 9,728,968 9,725,731 9,704,320 Tangible common book value per share $ 24.87 $ 24.07 $ 23.18 Net income available to common shareholders 6,208 3,314 4,185 Return on tangible common equity (annualized) 10.26 % 5.66 % 7.44 % Efficiency Non-interest expense $ 20,164 $ 21,306 $ 19,361 Less: OREO expenses and write-downs — 1,310 (80 ) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 20,164 $ 19,996 $ 19,441 Total income before non-interest expense $ 28,267 $ 25,741 $ 24,718 Less: unrealized (loss) gain recognized on equity securities (4 ) (6 ) 11 Less: net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option (39 ) (44 ) 6 Less: net gain on loans held for sale — — 222 Plus: (release of) provision for of credit losses (728 ) 915 80 Gross revenue $ 27,582 $ 26,706 $ 24,559 Efficiency ratio 73.11 % 74.88 % 79.16 %



