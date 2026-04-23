Martinrea International Inc. to Announce First Quarter Results on April 30, 2026

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE) today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To participate, please dial 416-855-9085 (Toronto area) or 800-990-2777 (toll free Canada and US) and enter participant code 16073#. Please call 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

The conference call will also be webcast live in listen‐only mode and archived for twelve months. The webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed at: https://www.martinrea.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/

There will also be a rebroadcast of the call available by dialing 289-819-1325 or toll free 800-660-6264 (Conference ID – 16073#). The rebroadcast will be available until July 29, 2026.

If you have any teleconferencing questions, please call Ganesh Iyer at 416-749-0314.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MRE”.

For further information, please contact:

Neil Forster – Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Martinrea International Inc.

3210 Langstaff Road

Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2

Tel: 289-982-3020

Fax: 289-982-3001