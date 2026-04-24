NewHydrogen to Release a Special Report on April 28, 2026

The Company will reveal a strategic collaboration for nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production

SANTA CLARITA, CA, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: NEWH), the developer of ThermoLoop™, a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce the world’s cheapest clean hydrogen, announced it will release a Special Report on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

The Special Report will reveal the Company’s strategic collaboration with an advanced nuclear technology company to explore the integration of their respective clean energy technologies. This collaboration focuses on evaluating the technical feasibility and potential synergies between NewHydrogen’s ThermoLoop™ process and a next-generation, factory-fabricated microreactor system.

Register now to watch this Special Report when it premieres on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at 4 PM EDT: https://newhydrogen.com/sign-up.

For more information about NewHydrogen, please visit www.newhydrogen.com.

About NewHydrogen, Inc.

NewHydrogen is developing ThermoLoop™ — a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat instead of electricity to produce the world's cheapest clean hydrogen. Hydrogen is important to modern life, and we can't live without it. Hydrogen is the key ingredient in making fertilizers needed to grow food for the world. It is also used for transportation, refining oil and making steel, glass, pharmaceuticals and more. Nearly all the hydrogen today is made from hydrocarbons like coal, oil, and natural gas, which are dirty and limited resources. Water, on the other hand, is an infinite and renewable worldwide resource. Currently, the most common way of making clean hydrogen is to split water into oxygen and hydrogen with electricity using an electrolyzer, a very expensive process. By using heat directly, we can dramatically reduce the use of expensive electricity. A massive source of inexpensive heat can be obtained from current and future power plants, especially small modular nuclear reactors. Working with a world class research team at UC Santa Barbara, our goal is to help usher in the clean hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimated to have a future market value of $12 trillion.

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Investor Relations Contact: NewHydrogen, Inc. ir@newhydrogen.com