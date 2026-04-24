INEOS Grenadiers and WTW Announce Partnership

LONDON, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The INEOS Grenadiers Cycling Team today announced a multi-year global partnership with WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company.

The three-year agreement establishes WTW as the exclusive global insurance partner of INEOS Grenadiers and provides worldwide reach and a broad range of brand and client engagement opportunities.

“We are excited to announce this global partnership between WTW and INEOS Grenadiers, marking our strategic entry into sports sponsorship at the company level,” said WTW CEO Carl Hess. “Professional cycling was a deliberate choice. It’s defined by risk, preparation and long-term outcomes, closely aligned with the challenges our clients face and the expertise WTW brings to managing complexity and sustaining performance.”

Through the partnership, WTW and INEOS Grenadiers will collaborate on integrated marketing and engagement efforts across key global markets, leveraging INEOS Grenadiers’ international platform and WTW’s global expertise. This includes WTW branding on the team jerseys and team vehicles.

“Success at the highest level of cycling depends on managing risk effectively and making smart decisions in fast-moving, often demanding situations. WTW’s global expertise in these areas makes them an excellent partner as we continue to develop and strengthen the team. This partnership is built on a shared ambition to compete at the very top, alongside a mutual commitment to long-term performance.

“Our partnership with WTW brings together two organisations with a shared approach to performance - focused on preparation, resilience and the ability to navigate complexity,” said Sir Dave Brailsford.

Competitive cycling dates back to the mid-19th century and as WTW approaches its own 200-year anniversary in 2028, the partnership will also support joint storytelling and engagement initiatives celebrating longevity, resilience and WTW’s purpose to transform tomorrows.

Further details on partnership activations and joint initiatives will be announced in due course.

About INEOS Grenadiers

The INEOS Grenadiers cycling team is owned by INEOS, one of the world's leading manufacturers of petrochemical products. In 2020 INEOS launched INEOS Automotive Ltd to design, build and bring to market a 4X4 utility vehicle. The Grenadier was born.

This road cycling team was founded in 2010, by Sir Dave Brailsford, with a vision to be the first team to win the Tour de France with a British rider, which it achieved in 2012 with Sir Bradley Wiggins. It then went on to win the Tour de France six more times over a decade. The team has always been considered a pioneer in sporting innovation, research and development.

About WTW

WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) provides data driven, insight led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues in more than 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate workforce performance and maximize value. Visit wtwco.com.

Media Contacts

INEOS Grenadiers

Jean Smyth

Email: jean.smyth@ineos.com

Mob: +44 7341 798 295

WTW

Miles Russell

Email: miles.russell@wtwco.com

Mob: +44 (0) 7903262118