BEIJING, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing over RMB27.3 million to repurchase 597,224 ordinary shares on April 23. With this latest repurchase, the Company has deployed over RMB1 billion toward share repurchases year-to-date in 2026. This effort underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to delivering value to shareholders.
BOSS Zhipin's Ongoing Share Repurchases Cross the RMB1 Billion Mark in 2026
| Source: Kanzhun Limited Kanzhun Limited
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April 23, 2026 06:30 ET | Source: Kanzhun Limited
BEIJING, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing...Read More
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April 22, 2026 06:30 ET | Source: Kanzhun Limited
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