BOSS Zhipin's Ongoing Share Repurchases Reach Nearly RMB100 Million in May 2026

BEIJING, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing around RMB17.0 million to repurchase 347,730 ordinary shares on May 6, 2026. With this latest repurchase, the Company has made repurchases on the first 4 consecutive trading days in May totaling nearly RMB100 million, and has deployed around RMB1.25 billion toward share repurchases year-to-date in 2026. This effort underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to delivering value to shareholders.