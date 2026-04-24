Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank, National Association ("Ponce Bank" or the “Bank”), today announced results for the first quarter of 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $8.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to net income available to common stockholders of $9.9 million, or $0.42 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and net income available to common stockholders of $5.7 million, or $0.25 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Total net income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $8.6 million. The Company paid dividends of $0.3 million on its preferred stock during the three months ended March 31, 2026.
  • Included in the $8.3 million of net income available to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2026 results is $48.7 million in total interest and dividend income and $2.0 million in non-interest income, offset by $20.4 million in interest expense, $17.2 million in non-interest expense, $2.7 million in provision for income taxes, $1.7 million in provision for credit losses and $0.3 million in dividends on preferred shares.
  • Net interest income of $28.2 million for the first quarter of 2026 increased $0.3 million, or 1.05%, from the prior quarter and increased $6.0 million, or 27.13%, from the same quarter last year. 
  • Net interest margin was 3.61% for the first quarter of 2026, versus 3.57% for the prior quarter and 2.98% for the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and equivalents were $117.2 million as of March 31, 2026, a decrease of $8.9 million, or 7.06%, from $126.2 million as of December 31, 2025.
  • Securities totaled $350.7 million as of March 31, 2026, a decrease of $14.5 million, or 3.97%, from $365.2 million as of December 31, 2025 primarily due to regular principal payments and the maturity of one available-for-sale security in the amount of $3.0 million.
  • Net loans receivable were $2.70 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $99.4 million, or 3.82%, from $2.60 billion as of December 31, 2025.
  • Deposits were $2.13 billion as of March 31, 2026, an increase of $87.2 million, or 4.26%, from $2.05 billion as of December 31, 2025.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s President and CEO, stated “Our disciplined execution continues to serve Ponce well. Our diluted earnings per share of $0.36 this quarter is up 44% vs the same quarter last year and our book value per share of $13.49 is up $1.44 or 12% over the same period. Net interest margin is up 4 basis points versus last quarter and 63 basis points vs the same quarter last year. Our non-performing assets went down this quarter by 22 basis points and now stand at 62 basis points of total assets. Our capital ratios continue to be well in excess of regulatory requirements. We remain committed to the communities we serve, and we’ll continue investing in our people and in technology to improve our efficiency.”

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman added “We’re pleased with our business activity during the quarter and by our loan and deposit growth. We continue to make progress towards our commitments under the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Capital Investment Program and we’re one quarter away from achieving 16 quarters of a cumulative deep impact lending percentage of more than 60%. After 15 quarters, including the quarter ended March 31, 2026, we are at 82% deep impact lending.”  

The table below indicates the Key Metrics at or for the three months ended:

 At or for the Three Months Ended 
 March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
Performance Ratios:              
Return on average assets (1) 1.07%  1.26%  0.82%  0.79%  0.77%
Return on common equity (1) 10.37%  12.50%  8.10%  7.88%  7.97%
Net interest margin (1) (2) 3.61%  3.57%  3.30%  3.27%  2.98%
Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 2.14%  2.06%  2.10%  2.18%  2.19%
Efficiency ratio (3) 56.96%  52.95%  62.15%  63.69%  68.70%
Capital Ratios:              
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group) 21.23%  23.00%  24.08%  22.65%  22.84%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Ponce Financial Group) 12.11%  12.98%  13.39%  12.49%  12.51%
Tier 1 capital to total assets (Ponce Financial Group) 17.22%  17.27%  17.33%  17.13%  16.84%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 20.00%  21.63%  21.79%  21.22%  21.38%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 18.97%  20.53%  20.66%  20.15%  20.35%
Tier 1 capital to total assets (Bank only) 16.09%  16.12%  16.08%  15.99%  15.61%
Asset Quality Ratios:              
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans 0.96%  0.97%  0.98%  0.97%  0.96%
Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans 128.93%  94.74%  88.88%  101.01%  84.15%
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.08%)  (0.13%)  (0.03%)  (0.04%)  (0.04%)
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.62%  0.83%  0.88%  0.76%  0.88%
Other:              
Number of offices 17   17   18   17   18 
Number of full-time equivalent employees 218   216   209   206   211 
               

(1)   Annualized.
(2)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3)   Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Summary of Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $8.6 million compared to net income of $10.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and net income of $6.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The $1.5 million decrease of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025 was attributed mainly to a decrease of $1.4 million in non-interest income and increases of $0.6 million non-interest expense and $0.6 million in provision for credit losses, offset by an increase of $0.3 million in net interest income and a decrease of $0.8 million in provision for income taxes.

The $2.7 million increase of net income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025 was largely due to an increase of $6.0 million in net interest income, offset by increases of $1.9 million in provision for credit losses, $0.7 million in provision for income taxes and $0.4 million in non-interest expense and a decrease of $0.3 million in non-interest income.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026, increased $0.3 million, or 1.05%, to $28.2 million compared to $27.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and increased $6.0 million, or 27.13%, compared to $22.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The $0.3 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended December 31, 2025 was attributable to decreases of $0.5 million in total interest expense and $0.2 million in total interest and dividend income. The $6.0 million increase in net interest income from the three months ended March 31, 2025 was attributable to an increase of $4.7 million in total interest and dividend income and a decrease of $1.4 million in total interest expense.

Net interest margin was 3.61% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to 3.57% for the prior quarter, an increase of 4bps and 2.98% for the same period last year, an increase of 63bps.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $2.0 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 41.30%, compared to $3.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 14.24%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The $1.4 million decrease in non-interest income from the three months ended December 31, 2025 was largely attributable to a decrease of $0.5 million in other non-interest income, grant income of $0.4 million which had been recognized in the prior quarter and a decrease of $0.4 million in late and prepayment charges.

The $0.3 million decrease in non-interest income from the three months ended March 31, 2025 was largely attributable to a decrease of $0.4 million in income on sale of SBA loans.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $17.2 million, an increase of $0.6 million, or 3.64%, compared to $16.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and an increase of $0.4 million, or 2.08%, compared to $16.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

The $0.6 million increase in non-interest expense from the three months ended December 31, 2025 was mainly attributable to increases of $0.6 million in compensation and benefits, $0.3 million in federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessment and $0.1 million in marketing and promotional expenses, partially offset by a decrease of $0.4 million in occupancy and equipment.

The $0.4 million increase in non-interest expense from the three months ended March 31, 2025 was mainly attributable to increases of $0.8 million in compensation and benefit and $0.1 million in marketing and promotional expenses, partially offset by decreases of $0.3 million in direct loan expenses, $0.2 million in occupancy and equipment and $0.2 million in other operating expenses.

Credit Quality:

Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty were $23.6 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $30.2 million at December 31, 2025 and $32.0 million at March 31, 2025.

During the three months ended March 31, 2026, a credit loss provision of $1.7 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $1.3 million charged on the funded portion and $0.4 million charged on the unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended December 31, 2025, a credit loss provision of $1.1 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $1.5 million charged on the funded portion and $0.4 million benefit on the unfunded portion on loans. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, a credit loss benefit of $0.3 million on loans was recorded, consisting of $0.7 million charged on the funded portion on loans and a benefit of $1.0 million on the unfunded portion on loans.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $76.8 million, or 2.38%, to $3.30 billion as of March 31, 2026 from $3.22 billion as of December 31, 2025. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $99.4 million in net loans receivable, $2.0 million in other assets, $1.4 million in accrued interest receivable and $0.2 million in deferred tax assets, partially offset by decreases of $9.5 million in held-to-maturity securities, $8.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, $5.0 million in available-for-sale securities, $1.3 million in mortgage loans held for sale, $1.1 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock and $0.5 million in premises and equipment, net.

Total liabilities increased $67.0 million, or 2.50%, to $2.75 billion as of March 31, 2026 from $2.68 billion as of December 31, 2025. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to increases of $87.2 million in deposits, $4.2 million in other liabilities and $0.6 million in accrued interest payable, partially offset by a decrease of $25.0 million in borrowings.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $9.8 million, or 1.81%, to $551.4 million as of March 31, 2026, from $541.5 million as of December 31, 2025. The $9.8 million increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $8.6 million in net income, $0.6 million impact to additional paid in capital as a result of share-based compensation, $0.6 million from release of ESOP shares and $0.2 million from exercise of stock options and $0.1 million in other comprehensive income, offset by $0.3 million related to the dividend paid on preferred shares during the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Ponce Bank, N.A. Ponce Bank, N.A. is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank, N.A.’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank. N.A. also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, Federal Home Loan Bank stock and Federal Reserve Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank, N.A. operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank, N.A.’s loans; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, and their related impacts on the economy; changes in the global economy, including negative changes that may arise from armed conflict and geopolitical instability; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank, N.A.’s market area; Ponce Bank, N.A.’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
               
 As of 
 March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks:              
Cash$27,429  $28,511  $29,296  $35,767  $32,113 
Interest-bearing deposits 89,817   97,643   117,283   90,872   97,780 
Total cash and cash equivalents 117,246   126,154   146,579   126,639   129,893 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 87,150   92,196   94,822   96,562   103,570 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 263,514   272,982   285,125   336,879   358,024 
Placement with banks 249   249   249   249   249 
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 2,127   3,388   5,794   5,703   8,567 
Loans receivable, net 2,698,649   2,599,258   2,490,046   2,458,712   2,370,931 
Accrued interest receivable 19,274   17,905   18,903   19,126   19,008 
Premises and equipment, net 15,159   15,638   16,129   16,067   16,417 
Right of use assets 27,633   27,583   28,295   28,806   29,496 
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 28,180   29,309   25,945   26,620   25,807 
Federal Reserve Bank of New York stock (FRBNY), at cost 10,706   10,698          
Deferred tax assets 11,729   11,501   12,402   12,143   11,629 
Other assets 19,141   17,109   32,790   26,363   16,245 
Total assets$3,300,757  $3,223,970  $3,157,079  $3,153,869  $3,089,836 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Liabilities:              
Deposits$2,133,795  $2,046,635  $2,063,081  $2,053,151  $2,017,848 
Borrowings 571,100   596,100   521,100   536,100   521,100 
Operating lease liabilities 29,429   29,353   30,028   30,501   31,126 
Accrued interest payable 4,338   3,788   4,372   4,161   4,628 
Other liabilities 10,732   6,545   8,663   8,868   1,248 
Total liabilities 2,749,394   2,682,421   2,627,244   2,632,781   2,575,950 
Commitments and contingencies              
Stockholders' Equity:              
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized 225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000   225,000 
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized 249   249   249   249   249 
Treasury stock, at cost (5,738)  (6,164)  (7,270)  (7,404)  (7,641)
Additional paid-in-capital 209,219   208,604   208,909   208,275   207,888 
Retained earnings 143,674   135,332   125,477   119,250   113,432 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,680)  (10,820)  (11,586)  (13,047)  (13,515)
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (10,361)  (10,652)  (10,944)  (11,235)  (11,527)
Total stockholders' equity 551,363   541,549   529,835   521,088   513,886 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,300,757  $3,223,970  $3,157,079  $3,153,869  $3,089,836 


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 Three Months Ended 
 March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
Interest and dividend income:              
Interest on loans receivable$43,982  $43,599  $41,486  $40,291  $37,136 
Interest on deposits due from banks 770   1,209   978   807   1,668 
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 3,910   4,013   4,383   4,762   5,193 
Total interest and dividend income 48,662   48,821   46,847   45,860   43,997 
Interest expense:              
Interest on certificates of deposit 6,415   6,706   6,553   7,382   7,754 
Interest on other deposits 8,630   9,106   9,996   9,058   8,554 
Interest on borrowings 5,391   5,075   5,050   4,994   5,486 
Total interest expense 20,436   20,887   21,599   21,434   21,794 
Net interest income 28,226   27,934   25,248   24,426   22,203 
Provision (benefit) for credit losses 1,656   1,078   1,364   1,626   (285)
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 26,570   26,856   23,884   22,800   22,488 
Non-interest income:              
Service charges and fees 539   542   539   511   525 
Brokerage commissions    23   8      4 
Late and prepayment charges 726   1,173   385   530   697 
Income on sale of mortgage loans 120   139   166   169   148 
Income on sale of SBA loans             404 
Grant income    428   429   428    
Other 657   1,174   (35)  422   603 
Total non-interest income 2,042   3,479   1,492   2,060   2,381 
Non-interest expense:              
Compensation and benefits 8,663   8,113   7,868   7,627   7,780 
Occupancy and equipment 3,672   4,033   3,934   3,907   3,913 
Data processing expenses 1,219   1,223   1,296   1,188   1,152 
Direct loan expenses 121   116   155   241   388 
Insurance and surety bond premiums 333   324   318   297   315 
Office supplies, telephone and postage 193   186   170   174   170 
Professional fees 1,346   1,392   1,409   1,367   1,364 
Marketing and promotional expenses 228   94   184   266   83 
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessment 409   97   266   546   461 
Other operating expenses 1,056   1,056   1,018   1,256   1,262 
Total non-interest expense 17,240   16,634   16,618   16,869   16,888 
Income before income taxes 11,372   13,701   8,758   7,991   7,981 
Provision for income taxes 2,749   3,565   2,250   1,891   2,022 
Net income$8,623  $10,136  $6,508  $6,100  $5,959 
Dividends on preferred shares 281   281   281   282   281 
Net income available to common stockholders$8,342  $9,855  $6,227  $5,818  $5,678 
Earnings per common share:              
Basic$0.36  $0.43  $0.27  $0.26  $0.25 
Diluted$0.36  $0.42  $0.27  $0.25  $0.25 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic 22,988,317   22,837,044   22,766,195   22,716,615   22,662,916 
Diluted 23,331,314   23,263,708   23,135,448   22,947,769   22,876,740 


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
    
  For the Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2026  2025  Variance $  Variance % 
Interest and dividend income:            
Interest on loans receivable $43,982  $37,136  $6,846   18.43%
Interest on deposits due from banks  770   1,668   (898)  (53.84%)
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock  3,910   5,193   (1,283)  (24.71%)
Total interest and dividend income  48,662   43,997   4,665   10.60%
Interest expense:            
Interest on certificates of deposit  6,415   7,754   (1,339)  (17.27%)
Interest on other deposits  8,630   8,554   76   0.89%
Interest on borrowings  5,391   5,486   (95)  (1.73%)
Total interest expense  20,436   21,794   (1,358)  (6.23%)
Net interest income  28,226   22,203   6,023   27.13%
Provision (benefit) for credit losses  1,656   (285)  1,941   (681.05%)
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses  26,570   22,488   4,082   18.15%
Non-interest income:            
Service charges and fees  539   525   14   2.67%
Brokerage commissions     4   (4)  (100.00%)
Late and prepayment charges  726   697   29   4.16%
Income on sale of mortgage loans  120   148   (28)  (18.92%)
Income on sale of SBA loans     404   (404)  (100.00%)
Other  657   603   54   8.96%
Total non-interest income  2,042   2,381   (339)  (14.24%)
Non-interest expense:            
Compensation and benefits  8,663   7,780   883   11.35%
Occupancy and equipment  3,672   3,913   (241)  (6.16%)
Data processing expenses  1,219   1,152   67   5.82%
Direct loan expenses  121   388   (267)  (68.81%)
Insurance and surety bond premiums  333   315   18   5.71%
Office supplies, telephone and postage  193   170   23   13.53%
Professional fees  1,346   1,364   (18)  (1.32%)
Marketing and promotional expenses  228   83   145   174.70%
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments  409   461   (52)  (11.28%)
Other operating expenses  1,056   1,262   (206)  (16.32%)
Total non-interest expense  17,240   16,888   352   2.08%
Income before income taxes  11,372   7,981   3,391   42.49%
Provision for income taxes  2,749   2,022   727   35.95%
Net income $8,623  $5,959  $2,664   44.71%
Dividends on preferred shares  281   281      0.00%
Net income available to common stockholders $8,342  $5,678  $2,664   46.92%
Earnings per common share:            
Basic $0.36  $0.25  $0.11   44.00%
Diluted $0.36  $0.25  $0.11   44.00%
Weighted average common shares outstanding:            
Basic  22,988,317   22,662,916   325,401   1.44%
Diluted  23,331,314   22,876,740   454,574   1.99%


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans Receivable excluding Mortgage Loans Held for Sale
    
  As of 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Mortgage loans:                              
1-4 family residential $431,377   15.82% $434,374   16.54% $444,602   17.67% $452,350   18.21% $463,542   19.37%
Multifamily residential  915,333   33.58%  756,542   28.83%  688,574   27.39%  693,670   27.96%  675,541   28.24%
Nonresidential properties  534,256   19.60%  526,210   20.05%  436,175   17.35%  404,512   16.30%  390,681   16.33%
Construction and land  763,990   28.03%  854,096   32.54%  886,369   35.25%  883,462   35.59%  815,425   34.08%
Total mortgage loans  2,644,956   97.03%  2,571,222   97.96%  2,455,720   97.66%  2,433,994   98.06%  2,345,189   98.02%
Non-mortgage loans:                              
Business loans  80,366   2.95%  53,063   2.02%  58,012   2.31%  47,372   1.91%  46,329   1.94%
Consumer loans  596   0.02%  625   0.02%  727   0.03%  840   0.03%  997   0.04%
Total non-mortgage loans  80,962   2.97%  53,688   2.04%  58,739   2.34%  48,212   1.94%  47,326   1.98%
Total loans, gross  2,725,918   100.00%  2,624,910   100.00%  2,514,459   100.00%  2,482,206   100.00%  2,392,515   100.00%
Net deferred loan origination costs  (1,031)     (203)     351      606      1,390    
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (26,238)     (25,449)     (24,764)     (24,100)     (22,974)   
Loans, net $2,698,649     $2,599,258     $2,490,046     $2,458,712     $2,370,931    


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
   
 For the Three Months Ended 
 March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning
of the period		$25,449  $24,764  $24,100  $22,974  $22,502 
Provision for credit losses on loans 1,293   1,526   864   1,348   731 
Charge-offs:              
Mortgage loans:              
1-4 family residential    (32)        (38)
Non-mortgage loans:              
Business (504)  (801)  (200)  (222)  (222)
Consumer    (44)        (3)
Total charge-offs (504)  (877)  (200)  (222)  (263)
Recoveries:              
Mortgage loans:              
1-4 family residential    1          
Non-mortgage loans:              
Business    35         4 
Consumer              
Total recoveries    36         4 
Net (charge-offs) recoveries (504)  (841)  (200)  (222)  (259)
Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period$26,238  $25,449  $24,764  $24,100  $22,974 

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits
  As of 
  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
  2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent  Amount  Percent 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Demand $241,012   11.29% $208,250   10.18% $192,595   9.34% $197,671   9.63% $212,139   10.51%
Interest-bearing deposits:                              
NOW/IOLA accounts  78,192   3.66%  84,012   4.10%  75,051   3.64%  63,626   3.10%  74,430   3.69%
Money market accounts  811,982   38.05%  779,532   38.09%  821,844   39.84%  790,939   38.52%  692,753   34.33%
Reciprocal deposits  162,926   7.64%  152,630   7.46%  154,548   7.49%  136,693   6.66%  141,838   7.03%
Savings accounts (1)  118,373   5.55%  117,708   5.75%  117,401   5.69%  113,701   5.53%  119,023   5.90%
Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts  1,171,473   54.90%  1,133,882   55.40%  1,168,844   56.66%  1,104,959   53.81%  1,028,044   50.95%
Certificates of deposit of $250K or more  258,093   12.10%  202,500   9.89%  209,819   10.17%  220,671   10.75%  219,721   10.89%
Brokered certificates of deposit (2)  54,553   2.56%  67,942   3.32%  67,952   3.29%  69,531   3.39%  84,531   4.19%
Listing service deposits (2)  1,243   0.06%  4,150   0.20%  4,150   0.20%  6,140   0.30%  6,140   0.30%
All other certificates of deposit less than $250K  407,421   19.09%  429,911   21.01%  419,721   20.34%  454,179   22.12%  467,273   23.16%
Total certificates of deposit  721,310   33.81%  704,503   34.42%  701,642   34.00%  750,521   36.56%  777,665   38.54%
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,892,783   88.71%  1,838,385   89.82%  1,870,486   90.66%  1,855,480   90.37%  1,805,709   89.49%
Total deposits $2,133,795   100.00% $2,046,635   100.00% $2,063,081   100.00% $2,053,151   100.00% $2,017,848   100.00%


(1)   As of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance in the amounts of $10.9 million and $12.9 million, respectively, were reclassified to Deposits.

(2)   There were no individual listing service deposits or brokered certificates of deposit amounting to $250,000 or more.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets
 
   
 As of 
 March 31,  December
31,		  September
30,		  June
30,		  March
31,		 
 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Non-accrual loans:              
Mortgage loans:              
1-4 family residential$3,158  $4,427  $3,176  $1,859  $2,475 
Multifamily residential 9,228   13,112   14,202   11,703   9,788 
Nonresidential properties          405    
Construction and land 7,061   8,247   8,907   8,907   14,159 
Non-mortgage loans:              
Business 427   667   880   276   170 
Consumer              
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing modifications to borrowers
experiencing financial difficulty) (1)		$19,874  $26,453  $27,165  $23,150  $26,592 
               
Non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1):              
Mortgage loans:              
1-4 family residential 477   410   698   708   710 
Total non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1) 477   410   698   708   710 
Total non-performing assets (2)$20,351  $26,863  $27,863  $23,858  $27,302 
               
Accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1):              
Mortgage loans:              
1-4 family residential 2,481   2,574   3,725   3,791   3,830 
Multifamily residential              
Nonresidential properties 613   621   629   655   644 
Construction and land              
Non-mortgage loans:              
Business 185   190   196   203   209 
Consumer              
Total accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1)$3,279  $3,385  $4,550  $4,649  $4,683 
Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers
experiencing financial difficulty (1)		$23,630  $30,248  $32,413  $28,507  $31,985 
Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.62%  0.83%  0.88%  0.76%  0.87%


(1) Balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings.

(2) Includes nonperforming mortgage loans held for sale.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets
   
 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 
 2026  2025 
 Average        Average       
 Outstanding     Average  Outstanding     Average 
 Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1)  Balance  Interest  Yield/Rate (1) 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:                 
Loans (2)$2,680,018  $43,982   6.66% $2,369,433  $37,136   6.36%
Securities (3) 360,452   3,248   3.65%  467,560   4,521   3.92%
Other (4) 129,585   1,432   4.48%  186,021   2,340   5.10%
Total interest-earning assets 3,170,055   48,662   6.23%  3,023,014   43,997   5.90%
Non-interest-earning assets 93,219         109,166       
Total assets$3,263,274        $3,132,180       
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
NOW/IOLA$77,833  $134   0.70% $72,354  $115   0.64%
Money market 949,007   8,468   3.62%  827,948   8,411   4.12%
Savings (5) 120,205   28   0.09%  117,616   28   0.10%
Certificates of deposit 718,301   6,415   3.62%  794,270   7,754   3.96%
Total deposits 1,865,346   15,045   3.27%  1,812,188   16,308   3.65%
Borrowings 584,100   5,391   3.74%  568,601   5,486   3.91%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,449,446   20,436   3.38%  2,380,789   21,794   3.71%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Non-interest-bearing demand 221,056         196,627       
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 44,038         43,915       
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 265,094         240,542       
Total liabilities 2,714,540   20,436      2,621,331   21,794    
Total equity 548,735         510,849       
Total liabilities and total equity$3,263,275      3.38% $3,132,180      3.71%
Net interest income   $28,226        $22,203    
Net interest rate spread (6)       2.85%        2.19%
Net interest-earning assets (7)$720,609        $642,225       
Net interest margin (8)       3.61%        2.98%
Average interest-earning assets to                 
interest-bearing liabilities       129.42%        126.98%

(1)   Annualized where appropriate.
(2)   Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
(3)   Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
(4)   Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRBNY demand deposits.
(5)   For the three months ended March 31, 2025, advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance in the amounts of $12.4 million, were reclassified to savings.
(6)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(7)   Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(8)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other Data
   
 As of 
 March 31,  December 31,  September
30,		  June 30,  March 31, 
 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
Other Data              
Common shares issued 24,886,711   24,886,711   24,886,711   24,886,711   24,886,711 
Less treasury shares 698,810   750,785   885,586   901,911   920,520 
Common shares outstanding at end of period 24,187,901   24,135,926   24,001,125   23,984,800   23,966,191 
               
Book value per common share$13.49  $13.12  $12.70  $12.34  $12.05 
Tangible book value per common share (1)$13.49  $13.12  $12.70  $12.34  $12.05 


(1)Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding. Tangible common equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of applicable deferred taxes. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is a useful measure for investors, regulators, and analysts because it reflects the Company’s capital position excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets, which may not be realizable in a liquidation scenario. This measure is commonly used in the banking industry to assess financial condition and capital adequacy. Tangible book value per common share should not be considered a substitute for book value per common share, which is calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the Company’s definition of tangible book value per common share may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. During the periods presented, the Company did not make any adjustments for goodwill and other intangible assets, so tangible book value per common share is equal to the book value per common share as calculated in accordance with GAAP.


Contact:
Sergio Vaccaro
Sergio.vaccaro@poncebank.net
718-931-9000


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