Newman-Dailey Resort Properties Celebrates Moms with Mother’s Day Her Way Package

Destin, Fla., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While Amazon may be a popular place to shop for gifts for Mother's Day, research shows that experiential gifts outrank traditional presents with many moms saying they prefer “quality time” over material items. In Destin, Florida. "Quality time” comes as naturally as the waves lapping the shore. To help moms enjoy the Mother’s Day they truly want, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties has introduced its Mother’s Day Her Way package, available with Destin vacation rental stays of three nights or more taken between May 1–16, 2026. The package includes 10 percent off 30A and Destin vacation rentals and a gift of local products for Mom.

“We have been helping families plan the perfect Mother’s Day getaway for more than 40 years,” said Newman-Dailey Founder and CEO Jeanne Dailey. “Once you figure out that what mom really wants is to relax and not have to do the planning, it is easy to see why a beach vacation is a great choice. She wants her family to enjoy themselves while she gets to rest, relax and enjoy lazy days at the beach.”

The Mother’s Day Her Way package was thoughtfully designed by the moms at Newman-Dailey and includes an assortment of locally sourced culinary products, including premium olive oil from 30A Olive Oil, Salt & Cinders Seasonings crafted by Chef David Cunningham, Register Farms Tupelo Honey, and Bigelow Specialty Teas. Each item was selected to reflect the flavors and traditions of Florida’s Emerald Coast. The Newman-Dailey team has also compiled easy-to-prepare recipes that incorporate the local products and encourage family participation in the kitchen of their vacation rental home or condominium.

Destin remains a top choice for Mother’s Day travel. Known for its soft sugar white sand beaches, Destin continues to shine as one of America’s most beloved destinations for relaxation and memory-making. With its vibrant harbor and the iconic Crab Island, Destin offers a rare blend of natural beauty and laid-back coastal charm. Visitors can savor freshly caught Gulf seafood at popular local restaurants, including Dewey Destin’s, cruise the Choctawhatchee Bay at sunset, or enjoy local attractions, including the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park. With comfortable springtime temperatures and plenty of outdoor adventures, ranging from dolphin cruises to parasailing, Destin provides the perfect backdrop for moms seeking the balance of relaxation and activity.

For families selecting the first weekend of May, the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County hosts its annual ArtsQuest Fine Arts Festival (May 2–3) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. Celebrating 38 years, ArtsQuest will feature 100 artists from around the country, along with musical entertainment, ImagiNation hands-on arts for kids, student exhibits, and more.

One of the joys of staying at a 30A or Destin vacation rental is the fully equipped kitchen, making it easy for families to prepare breakfast for Mom to enjoy in bed or outside on the balcony, porch, or pool deck. If she prefers to dine out, there are many Destin breakfast options with a view to satisfy her cravings. Families who book the Mother’s Day Her Way Package will also receive a gift of soothing flavored teas (pomegranate, lemon, and mint) along with the local honey to help Mom further relax on her beach getaway.

Newman-Dailey Resort Properties represents a wide variety of vacation rentals in Destin, Miramar Beach, Santa Rosa Beach, and along Scenic Highway 30A, ranging from Gulf front condominiums to private beach homes. In addition, most Newman-Dailey vacation rentals include complimentary daily beach service, providing two beach chairs and an umbrella for Mom’s enjoyment between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Whether she prefers reading a book, splashing in the surf, building sandcastles, taking a beach walk, or simply soaking in the coastal breeze, she’ll be rewarded with scenic views and a calming coastal atmosphere. Families may book the Mother’s Day Her Way Package online at DestinVacation.com using promo code: LUVMOM2026 or call 850-837-1071 to learn more.

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About Newman-Dailey Resort Properties, Inc.

Founded 1985, Newman-Dailey Resort Properties is a premier vacation rental, real estate sales and association management company located in Miramar Beach, Fla. For more than 40 years, the team at Newman-Dailey has been welcoming guests to the beaches of South Walton and Destin, Fla. Recognized for excellence, integrity and professionalism, Newman-Dailey is recognized as “Best of the Emerald Coast” by readers of Emerald Coast Magazine for vacation rentals and property management services and as a “Best Place to Work” by Florida Trend Magazine. The Real Estate Division is consistently listed among the top 10 percent of real estate companies along the Emerald Coast for sales. For more sales or rental information, call 850.837.1071, or visit online at NewmanDailey.com.

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