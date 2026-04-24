Swarmer Appoints Mykhailo Nestor as Chief Product Officer

KYIV, Ukraine, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swarmer, Inc (“Swarmer” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SWMR), a drone autonomy software company, announced today the appointment of Mykhailo Nestor as chief product officer. In this role, Nestor will lead product strategy and development of Swarmer's software platform, which has supported more than 100,000 real-world combat missions in Ukraine since April 2024.

Nestor’s appointment comes as Swarmer expands into allied defense markets, where demand is growing for software that coordinates autonomous systems, including swarm coordination, multi-domain integration, AI-powered collaborative autonomy and command-and-control for distributed robotic operations.

“Mykhailo has spent his career building software infrastructure at an impressive scale and is the right person to lead our product team,” said Swarmer’s Global CEO Serhii Kupriienko. “Swarmer’s software operates across multiple hardware platforms and domains in some of the most demanding environments on earth. We believe that Mykhailo’s experience and leadership will be invaluable as we expand into new markets, like counter-UAS and smaller, more attritable UAS systems.”

Nestor joins Swarmer from Kyivstar Group Ltd., a part of the global telecommunications group VEON Ltd. At Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest digital operator with a market capitalization of approximately $2.8 billion, Nestor served as chief product officer and board member for seven years. During his tenure, he built and led the product organization responsible for large-scale digital platforms and services used by millions of customers. He also helped establish Kyivstar.Tech, a dedicated technology company focused on modern digital product development.

Prior to Kyivstar, Nestor held leadership roles across the product and technology sectors. He served as a product leader at Creatio, where he worked on enterprise customer relationship management and process automation products, and founded the startup LifeTracker.io. Earlier in his career, he helped build Havas Digital, where he led digital marketing, production and technology projects for major international and regional companies.

“Drone warfare is the most dynamic and unforgiving technology space today,” said Nestor. “Autonomy, AI and real-world constraints collide and decisions are tested immediately, not in theory. Swarmer’s software is mature, proven in live operational conditions and designed to scale across platforms and scenarios. What excites me is not just what’s been built already, but what comes next: turning battlefield-proven systems into a new class of adaptive, distributed software products that will define how interceptors, attack drones, unmanned surface vessels and other complex machines operate in the real world.”

About Swarmer

Swarmer™ is a defense technology company that specializes in vendor-agnostic technologies that address critical operational challenges faced by modern military forces. Swarmer’s primary mission areas include autonomous swarm coordination, multi-domain unmanned systems integration, AI-powered collaborative autonomy, and command and control software for distributed operations. The company’s primary customer base consists of drone manufacturers who license Swarmer’s software for integration with their hardware platforms. Swarmer’s technology has been rigorously validated in real-world kinetic environments and was first deployed in combat operations in Ukraine in April 2024. Since then, it has completed more than 100,000 combat missions, generating terabytes of proprietary data that informs its machine-learning models and enables the replication of advanced pilot performance at scale. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Swarmer has offices in the U.S., Ukraine, Poland and Estonia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected contributions of Mykhailo Nestor as chief product officer; the Company's plans to expand into new markets, including counter-UAS and attritable UAS systems; the anticipated scaling of the Company's technology and software platform; and the Company's future product development and growth strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel, including members of its executive leadership team; challenges associated with entering new markets, including the counter-UAS and attritable UAS sectors; competition in the defense technology sector; the Company's reliance on government contracts and the associated procurement processes; geopolitical conditions affecting operations in Ukraine and other regions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact: SWMR@gateway-grp.com