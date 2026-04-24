NetworkNews Audio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing Software-Only Solutions to GPS-Denied Navigation Systems

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “From Ukraine to the Middle East, GPS Disruption Drives Demand for Next-Generation Defense Technology,” featuring SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit https://nnw.fm/Ek1BP

To read the original editorial, visit https://nnw.fm/yjdQ9

Traditional approaches to GPS-denied navigation have largely relied on specialized hardware, including custom sensors, inertial systems and proprietary platforms. While effective in certain contexts, these solutions can be expensive, difficult to integrate and slow to deploy at scale. This creates a significant barrier for military organizations that need rapid, flexible solutions across diverse fleets.

SPARC AI addresses this challenge with a software-first model. Its proprietary Overwatch system delivers GPS-denied navigation and precision target acquisition entirely through software, eliminating the need for hardware replacement. This means existing drones can be upgraded rather than replaced, dramatically reducing both cost and deployment timelines.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defense technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company’s AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI’s software-only approach makes GPS-denied capability for target acquisition and navigation accessible at the price point and scale that modern drone operations demand, from single platforms to fleets of thousands.

For further information, please visit the company’s website at www.SPARCAI.co

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SPAIF are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/SPAIF

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio, a service of NetworkNewsWire (NNW), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, interviews and company press releases. NetworkNewsAudio keeps you informed on publicly traded companies we're watching. The audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio is a Brand Awareness Distribution Solution from NetworkNewsWire.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. With an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation, NNW cuts through the overload of information in today's markets bringing its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire is where news, content and information converge.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: https://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications