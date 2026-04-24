Service Credit Union Launches Vertifi Flow

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Credit Union has launched a new, modern, and centralized payments experience, powered by Vertifi® Flow, a payments processing hub built by Vertifi Software. This new experience provides members a simpler, more intuitive way to manage everyday payments through online and mobile banking.

Vertifi Flow brings multiple payment rails together in one unified experience in Service’s online banking platform and its mobile banking app, reducing complexity and making it easier for members to send, receive, and manage money with confidence. Instead of navigating multiple tools or menus, members can now make their everyday payment transactions in fewer steps and with greater clarity directly from the Money Movement tab.

For members, this means less time spent managing their finances and cash flow and more control over the speed and cost of delivery of their payments. Whether paying bills, sending money to family, or moving funds between accounts, the Money Movement experience, powered by Vertifi Flow, is designed to support day-to-day banking across the channels members and the credit union’s team use most while giving Service flexibility when thinking about payments now and in the future.

“Members want tools that are straightforward and fit seamlessly into their lives, but credit unions also want greater control and simplicity,” said Tyler Kuhn, Vice President of Marketing and Digital Strategy at Service Credit Union. “Vertifi Flow helps remove friction from our and our members’ everyday transactions, offers greater transparency for our administrative team, and delivers a more consistent, secure, and user-friendly payments experience to our members.”

Key benefits of Vertifi Flow include:

Simpler money movement – Multiple payment rails accessible from one platform

Greater clarity and control – A consistent interface that’s easy to navigate

Time-saving convenience – A simplified workflow with fewer clicks to complete routine transactions

Built-in security – Reliable and secure payments built on a trusted, industry-leading technology

“Financial institutions have long shouldered the operational burden, resource demands, and inherent risks of managing multiple payment rails, each with its own processing timelines, rules, and even messaging standards,” says Asim Mian, CEO of Vertifi Software. “As payment technologies advance and market demand for real-time transactions grows, our digitally driven clients and partners require a centralized, intelligent solution to simplify payments. Vertifi Flow delivers the robust capabilities that financial institutions need today, and the scalability and flexibility to innovate for tomorrow.”

Vertifi Flow also positions Service Credit Union to continue enhancing digital services over time, ensuring members benefit from future payment innovations without having to learn new systems.

For more information, visit servicecu.org.

About Service Credit Union

Service Credit Union is dedicated to providing a banking experience that improves members’ lives and the communities in which they live. Established in 1957 to provide affordable credit to the Pease Air Force Base community, and now among the largest credit unions in New England, with over $6 billion in assets and 50 branch locations in the New England region and Germany, we continue to provide a better future to our members all over the world. To learn more about Service Credit Union, please visit www.servicecu.org.

About Vertifi® Software

At Vertifi, we combine software engineering and financial services expertise to develop digital money movement and payments innovations. Founded in 2009, Vertifi is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastern Corporate Federal Credit Union (EasCorp). Vertifi offers unparalleled excellence in digital banking technologies by fusing engineering expertise with a service ethos that resonates with both financial institutions, particularly credit unions, and digital banking partners. We provide seamlessly integrated financial services technology with our service portfolio including their payments hub Vertifi Flow, DeposZip® remote deposit capture, FedNow® Service instant payments, Automated Clearing House, statement rendering, check processing, and more. To learn more, please visit us.vertifi.com.

Contact:

Chris Banker

cbanker@servicecu.org

(603) 923-0904