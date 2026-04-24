Farm Management Canada Launches Free Risk Management Resource Bundle for Canadian Farmers

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farm Management Canada is pleased to announce the launch of its new Risk Management Resource Bundle, a free, practical toolkit designed to help Canadian farmers better understand, assess, and manage risk in an increasingly uncertain operating environment.

Farmers face risk every day from production and markets to people, finances, and the broader business environment. The Risk Management Resource Bundle provides a simple, offline starting point for farm businesses that want to take a proactive, structured approach to risk management without cost or complexity.

Powered by the same proven framework as our AgriShield digital platform, the Resource Bundle allows farmers to work through the fundamentals of risk management at their own pace using familiar tools.

The Risk Management Resource Bundle includes:

Risk Management Starter Guide – An introduction to risk and the farm risk management process

Risk Assessment & Planning Spreadsheet (template and example) – A practical tool to identify and prioritize key risks

Risk Management Action Plan (template and sample plan) – Guidance to turn insights into clear, actionable next steps



“Effective risk management is about anticipating challenges, minimizing vulnerabilities, and positioning your business for long‑term resilience,” says Heather Watson, Executive Director of Farm Management Canada. “This bundle gives farmers a straightforward way to start building a risk management plan.”

The Resource Bundle is ideal for farmers who are new to formal risk management or who want to strengthen their understanding before moving to more comprehensive digital solutions. When farmers are ready to go further, Farm Management Canada’s AgriShield platform builds on the same foundational process with deeper assessments, industry‑recommended practices, and additional planning options.

The development of the Risk Management Resource Bundle was made possible with the support of Farm Credit Canada (FCC).

The Risk Management Resource Bundle is available now and can be downloaded free of charge.

Download now: https://www.fcc-fac.ca/en/resources/risk-management-resource-bundle

Check out our other National Risk Management Programs and Tools!

Proactive Farm Risk Management Checklist - Looking for a simpler starting point? Use our Proactive Farm Risk Management Checklist to reflect on what tools and practices are currently being used and what you could begin implemented.

Roots to Success Risk Management Training - Roots to Success offers dynamic training designed to help producers identify, assess, and plan for risks using the AgriShield platform.

AgriShield: Risk Assessment and Planning Platform - AgriShield is a comprehensive risk assessment and mitigation platform for Canada’s farmers developed under the leadership of Farm Management Canada. It is the first platform to offer a 360° view to help assess and put a plan in place to manage risks on the farm.

About Farm Management Canada

Farm Management Canada is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the business-management capacity of Canadian farm enterprises. Through research, training and programs like AgriShield, Farm Management Canada supports producers in building resilient, forward-looking operations.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact:

Farm Management Canada

Email: info@fmc-gac.com

Website: www.fmc-gac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/552403ab-dac9-4fe3-8558-25dcf9b2d38d