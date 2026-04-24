Housecall Pro Launches “AI Accelerator Week” to Help Home Service Pros Put AI to Work in Their Businesses

DENVER, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housecall Pro , a leading AI field service platform trusted by home service professionals who have served 1 in 4 American homes, today announced the launch of “ Sharpen Your AI Edge: AI Accelerator Week ,” a free, five-day virtual bootcamp designed to help home service professionals apply artificial intelligence to their day-to-day work.

Taking place April 27 through May 1, 2026, the series will feature daily one-hour sessions at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET, each focused on a core area of running and growing a home service business, from generating leads to improving operations, increasing revenue, and making better data-driven decisions.

Open to both Housecall Pro customers and non-customers, AI Accelerator Week is designed to make AI practical and accessible for Pros at any stage, with real workflows, live demonstrations, and ready-to-use resources.

"Most AI tools are built for knowledge workers sitting at desks. Pros are running multi-million dollar businesses from the front seat of a truck," said Roland Ligtenberg, Co-founder and Chief AI Officer at Housecall Pro. "This week is about putting the same tools in their hands, with workflows that actually fit the job."

Throughout the week, attendees will learn how AI tools such as Claude, NotebookLM, ChatGPT, and Perplexity can integrate into real home service workflows alongside Housecall Pro. Each session will feature both Housecall Pro experts and real Pros sharing how they are using AI in their own businesses today.

Daily session lineup includes:

Monday, April 27 – Get More Jobs: Using AI for marketing, lead response, and booking workflows

Using AI for marketing, lead response, and booking workflows Tuesday, April 28 – Manage Operations: Streamlining back-office tasks and team processes

Streamlining back-office tasks and team processes Wednesday, April 29 – Make More Money: Automating closeout, enhancing deliverables, and driving more revenue per job

Automating closeout, enhancing deliverables, and driving more revenue per job Thursday, April 30 – Reporting & Advanced Workflows: Turning business data into actionable insights

Turning business data into actionable insights Friday, May 1 – Office Hours: Live Q&A with Housecall Pro AI leaders and peer discussion





Housecall Pro has been at the forefront of bringing AI into the trades in a way that aligns with how Pros actually work, focusing on reducing admin work, improving responsiveness, and helping businesses scale without added complexity.

To learn more and save your spot, visit the AI Accelerator Week registration page .

About Housecall Pro

Housecall Pro® is a leading AI field service platform helping more than 200,000 home service professionals run and grow their businesses. With Housecall Pro, the busywork runs itself—from scheduling and dispatching to payments and customer communication—so Pros can focus on the job. Trusted by Pros who have served 1 in 4 American homes, Housecall Pro also supports the industry through Champion the Trades™. Learn more at housecallpro.com.