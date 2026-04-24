Press Release

April 24, 2026

Signify shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM

Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, announces that all proposals on the agenda at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) 2026 held today were adopted, including:

Adopt a cash dividend of EUR 1.57 per ordinary share from the 2025 net income.

Re-appoint Bram Schot as member of the Supervisory Board for a period of four years.

Appoint Barbara Holzapfel and Jeroen Hoencamp as members of the Supervisory Board for a period of four years.





Signify’s 2025 results are included in its 2025 Annual Report, published on February 24, 2026.

More information on Signify’s 2026 AGM can be found here.

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For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations

Thelke Gerdes

Tel: +31 6 1801 7131

E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications

Tom Lodge

Tel: +31 6 5252 5416

E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com

About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers. We proudly bring to market the world’s best lighting brands, from Signify, Philips, Philips Hue, Signify Interact, Signify Dynalite, Color Kinetics and many more. Our advanced products, connected systems and services unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. In 2025, we had sales of EUR 5.8 billion, approximately 27,000 employees, and a presence in over 70 markets. We are in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, earned a CDP ‘A’ score for climate performance and transparency and hold the EcoVadis Platinum rating.

News and updates from Signify can be found in the Newsroom, on LinkedIn and Instagram. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

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