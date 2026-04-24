Christian Dior : 2025 Dividend

Paris, April 24th, 2026

2025 DIVIDEND

At the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Christian Dior held on Thursday, April 23rd, 2026, approval was given for the payment of a 14.3 Euros/share dividend for financial year 2025.

Taking into account the 6.05 Euros paid on Thursday, December 4th, 2025, the balance amounts to 8.25 Euros; it will be paid on Thursday, April 30th, 2026. The last trading day with dividend rights is Monday, April 27th, 2026.

This financial release is available on our website www.dior-finance.com .

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