Christian Dior : 2025 Dividend

 | Source: Christian Dior SE Christian Dior SE

Paris, April 24th, 2026

2025 DIVIDEND

At the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Christian Dior held on Thursday, April 23rd, 2026, approval was given for the payment of a 14.3 Euros/share dividend for financial year 2025.

Taking into account the 6.05 Euros paid on Thursday, December 4th, 2025, the balance amounts to 8.25 Euros; it will be paid on Thursday, April 30th, 2026. The last trading day with dividend rights is Monday, April 27th, 2026.

This financial release is available on our website www.dior-finance.com.

Attachment


Attachments

Christian-Dior-Dividend-2025 EN
GlobeNewswire

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