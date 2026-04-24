North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings

 | Source: North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.

DALLAS, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $1,803,436 or $0.70 per share, for the period ending March 31, 2026.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO. 
12900 PRESTON ROAD 
DALLAS, TEXAS 
           
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS   Three Months Ended   
     March 31   
Income Statement   2026  2025    
           
Interest Income   20,653,183  19,978,180    
Interest Expense   9,746,380  10,515,928    
Net Interest Income   10,906,803  9,462,252    
           
Provision for Credit Losses  (230,000) 0    
Noninterest Income   1,769,839  1,531,050    
Noninterest Expenses   (10,303,801) (9,466,604)   
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 2,142,841  1,526,698    
           
Income Tax    (339,405) (218,982)   
Net Income    1,803,436  1,307,716    
           
Earnings per Share   0.70  0.51    
           
       Three Month Average 
   As of March 31 Ended March 31 
           
Balance Sheet 2026 2025  2026  2025 
           
Total Assets  1,880,365,316 1,877,362,025  1,873,456,258  1,880,610,912 
Total Loans  1,302,223,570 1,243,202,541  1,296,590,047  1,250,054,847 
Deposits  1,615,206,335 1,594,703,504  1,607,509,759  1,599,360,667 
Stockholders' Equity 185,100,523 173,736,749  184,877,278  172,762,422 
           
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)
           

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com


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