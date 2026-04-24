GROWNSY Debuts at Mom 2.0 Summit, Showcasing New “Space to Grow” Brand Platform

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROWNSY, a baby care innovator trusted by over 3 million households globally, made its debut at the Mom 2.0 Summit, held April 16–18, 2026 at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas. The appearance marked the brand’s first participation in the influential gathering of parenting creators, marketers, and media, and introduced its newly refreshed brand platform, Space to Grow.





The Mom 2.0 Summit brought together approximately 800 influencers, content creators, and brand leaders. Mom 2.0 is the premier national event for top family influencers and media leaders to shape the future of parenting and content through key relationships and industry education. Top creators in the family space attended Mom 2.0 to build relationships with a curated group of sponsoring brands, network and learn from each other, and elevate their business through high-level workshops and panels.

Sponsoring the Mom 2.0 Summit gave GROWNSY direct access to the most influential voices in the parenting space — from top-tier content creators to deeply engaged community members who trust and follow their lead. The sponsorship was an opportunity to build real credibility, share our brand vision with the people who matter most, and forge meaningful connections with creators who are shaping the conversation in parenting today. Our collaboration with Mom 2.0 wasn't just about showing up — it was about growing alongside the creators and communities driving this industry forward.

At the event, GROWNSY connected with creators and media to highlight its positioning as a partner to parents, supporting them not as experts with all the answers, but as individuals growing alongside their children. As the parenting community evolves, GROWNSY will be right there with it. Working together only makes the community stronger.





“We had real conversations with moms about what’s actually overwhelming, what feels unnecessarily complicated, and what could be made… just a little easier,” said Yvonne, CEO of GROWNSY.

The brand’s Space to Grow philosophy reflects a belief that parenting is an ongoing process rather than a fixed standard to achieve. The platform emphasizes growth for both parent and child, aligning with a new generation navigating parenthood in real time.

GROWNSY’s updated tagline, Grow Smart, Made Easy, underscores its commitment to simplifying everyday parenting through intuitive, practical solutions designed to reduce friction and build confidence over time.





The debut followed a broader brand refresh that included new storytelling grounded in real family experiences, a 2025 U.S. parenting insights white paper based on a survey of 1,000 parents, and a new TV campaign reinforcing the brand’s focus on making modern parenting more manageable.

About GROWNSY

GROWNSY designs thoughtful baby care solutions that fit naturally into modern family life. We believe parenting does not need more noise; it needs clarity, trust, and smart-designed support. Guided by evidence and shaped by real family routines, our products simplify everyday essentials across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care. From smart feeding tools to intuitive hygiene systems, every detail is created with one purpose: to reduce friction and create space for families to grow. At GROWNSY, growth is not about doing more. It is about growing smart and making it easier along the way.

Grow smart, made easy.

Learn more at www.GROWNSY.com

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Grownsy PR Team

Email: pr@grownsy.com

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