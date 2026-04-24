A.D.A.M. Innovations Unveils GeneLock™: The World’s First Genetic Data Protection Platform

TOKYO, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.D.A.M. Innovations Co. (Japanese corporate name: Genesis Healthcare Co.) today announced GeneLock™, a new genomic security platform designed to help secure and control one of the world’s most sensitive assets: genetic data.

Genomic data is becoming critical infrastructure. Protecting it demands more than encryption. It demands a new protection model.

GeneLock is introduced as the world’s first genetic data protection platform, combining de-sequencing, decentralized protection and authorized reconstruction controls.

By fragmenting and distributing genomic information across independent secure environments, GeneLock helps prevent meaningful exposure and enables reconstruction only under authorized conditions.

Protecting the World’s Most Personal Data

Genomic data is becoming a strategic asset. Most systems weren’t built to protect it.

Built for genomic data sovereignty, GeneLock helps protect genomic assets across human, animal, plant and pathogen applications, with an architecture designed to be:

Fragmented for protection

Distributed for resilience

Reassembled only with authorization

Governed through data sovereignty

Scaled across genomic assets



A New Category: Biosecurity for Genomic Data

Genomic information introduces a new class of risk. GeneLock helps establish a new category — Biosecurity for Genomic Data — treating DNA as a strategic biological asset requiring dedicated protection.

“Genomic data is becoming foundational infrastructure for health, research and the emerging bioeconomy,” said Michel Mommejat, President of A.D.A.M. Innovations. “With GeneLock, we aim to pioneer a new category in biosecurity for genomic assets.”

GeneLock is designed for users ranging from government genomic programs and large-scale databases to research institutions, life sciences organizations and consumer applications, including selected GeneLife test kits. It extends advanced genetic data protection from institutions to individuals.

GeneLock reflects A.D.A.M. Innovations’ commitment to trusted platforms for a new era of genomic biosecurity.

For additional information, visit www.adam-innovations.com

About A.D.A.M. Innovations Co.

Founded in 2004 in Tokyo, A.D.A.M. Innovations (Japanese corporate name Genesis Healthcare Co.) is a pioneer in genomics, AI, and precision health solutions. The company develops cutting-edge technologies spanning clinical diagnostics, AI-driven R&D data platforms, and consumer genomics. To date, A.D.A.M. Innovations has conducted more than 2.9 million genetic tests and maintains the largest R&D genomic database of the Japanese population.



About GeneLock™

GeneLock™ is a secure, sovereign platform for genomic data at scale. Through encryption, fragmentation and distributed architecture, it enables controlled access, resilient protection and governed use of high-value datasets across clinical, research and consumer environments. Designed for data sovereignty, GeneLock supports deployment across on-premises and hybrid cloud infrastructures.

GeneLock (pending) and DNA DAY are registered trademarks of A.D.A.M. Innovations Co.

Corporate contact:

Email: press@adam-innnovations.com

Media Relations:

Crocker Coulson

Email: Crocker.Coulson@aumadvisors.com

+1 (646) 652-7185