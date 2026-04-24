DNA DAY™ 2026: GeneLife Advances GeneAI Forecast with 15 Predictive Models and Enhanced Lifestyle Integration

TOKYO, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of DNA DAY™, A.D.A.M. Innovations Co. (Japanese corporate name Genesis Healthcare Co.) today announced a major update to GeneLife GeneAI Forecast, expanding the service to 15 AI-powered risk prediction models and further enhancing its integration of real-world lifestyle data.

It Starts with DNA Data

GeneAI Forecast is built on a foundation of DNA data and key biomarkers, forming a personalized health and wellness baseline for each individual. From this foundation, artificial intelligence continuously refines risk predictions, moving beyond static reports to a system that evolves - enabling earlier, clearer understanding of health risks.

Expanding What We Can Predict

This update introduces four new prediction models: Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), Osteoarthritis, and Osteoporosis.

These are conditions that often develop gradually and without early symptoms. With a total of 15 models, GeneAI Forecast provides insights to support earlier understanding of potential health risks, when preventive action can have the greatest impact.

Bringing Biology and Behavior Together

GeneAI Forecast already integrates multiple biomarkers, including BMI, blood pressure, glucose levels, and other key health indicators, providing essential context to DNA data.

With this update, the platform further enhances its capabilities by incorporating real-world behavioral data through integration with Apple Health and Google Fit, allowing daily activity such as step counts to be reflected directly in predictive models.

By combining DNA data, biological markers, and lifestyle inputs, GeneAI Forecast provides a continuously evolving view of individual health risks over time.

From Prediction to Action

By integrating genetic, biological, and behavioral signals, GeneAI Forecast goes beyond risk assessment to provide clearer insight into the factors contributing to individual risk profiles. This approach supports the identification of potential areas for intervention, helping individuals make more informed and proactive health decisions.

A More Proactive Model of Health

“Everything starts with DNA data-it provides the foundation for understanding individual health and wellness,” said Michel Mommejat, President of A.D.A.M. Innovations Co. “GeneAI Forecast builds on that foundation by combining genetic insights with biological markers and real-world behavior. This allows us to deliver more precise and contextualized predictions, while helping individuals identify actionable ways to manage their risks. It is a meaningful step toward a more proactive and personalized model of preventive health.”

With over 2.9 million genetic tests conducted, A.D.A.M. Innovations continues to build one of the most comprehensive genomic datasets in Japan and Asia. GeneAI Forecast represents a shift from static insight to continuous, contextual intelligence, supporting a more proactive approach to health over time.

About A.D.A.M. Innovations Co.

Founded in 2004 in Tokyo, A.D.A.M. Innovations (Japanese corporate name Genesis Healthcare Co.) is a pioneer in genomics, AI, and precision health solutions. The company develops cutting-edge technologies spanning clinical diagnostics, AI-driven R&D data platforms, and consumer genomics. To date, A.D.A.M. Innovations has conducted more than 2.9 million genetic tests and maintains the largest R&D genomic database of the Japanese population.



About GeneLife

GeneLife is the consumer genomic brand of A.D.A.M. Innovations. GeneLife brings genetic testing services directly to individuals through at-home kits and e-commerce channels, delivering personalized health and wellness insights to empower better living and longevity.

About GeneAI Forecast

GeneAI Forecast is a genomic AI-based service that allows individuals to assess their personalized disease risks. Covering a range of lifestyle-related risks, chronic and progressive conditions, and cancer risks, GeneAI Forecast features a total of 15 conditions available under the Genesis CONNECT and WGS CONNECT subscription plans, including:

Lifestyle related risks:

Hypertension

Type 2 Diabetes

Myocardial infarction

Stroke

Chronic kidney disease





Chronic diseases :

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) (new)

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) (new)





Progressive diseases :

Osteoarthritis (new)

Osteoporosis (new)





Cancer risks:

Lung cancer

Stomach cancer

Colorectal cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Breast cancer (female-specific)

Prostate cancer (male-specific)





GeneLife, GeneAI Forecast and DNA DAY are registered trademarks of A.D.A.M. Innovations Co.

Apple Health is a trademark of Apple Inc. Google Fit is a trademark of Google LLC.

For additional information, visit www.adam-innovations.com

Corporate media contact:

Email: press@adam-innovations.com

Media Relations:

Crocker Coulson

Email: Crocker.Coulson@aumadvisors.com

+1 (646) 652-7185