A.D.A.M. Innovations Enables Pharmacogenomics for NTT Precision Medicine

TOKYO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.D.A.M. Innovations Co. (Japanese corporate name: Genesis Healthcare Co., Ltd.) today announced that it has contributed to the research, and implementation of the pharmacogenomics (PGx) test “Genovision PGx,” developed by NTT Precision Medicine, and will support laboratory testing operations for the service.

Pharmacogenomics (PGx), which predicts drug response based on genetic information, is gaining attention as a tool to support treatment selection and reduce the risk of side effects. It is becoming increasingly important for healthcare professionals, supporting more informed treatment decisions while helping to reduce the physical and financial burden associated with adverse reactions and suboptimal dosing. It also fosters stronger integration among clinicians, healthcare providers, pharmacies, and patients, while enabling future integration with health records and real-world data applications.

Genovision PGx is a genetic test designed to assess individual differences in drug efficacy and the risk of adverse reactions, supporting more personalized treatment decisions. The service is expected to be deployed through physical examination and health check-up programs.

Research, Development, and Scientific Contribution

A.D.A.M. Innovations contributed to the development and implementation of Genovision PGx, including genetic testing workflows, bioinformatics pipelines, and the integration of scientific evidence and genomic data into clinically usable reports and content, aligned with pharmacogenomics guidelines from the Japanese Clinical Pharmacogenomics Consortium (JCPIC), as well as laboratory readiness.

The test is based on corePGseq, a targeted pharmacogenomic gene panel based on sequencing technology, developed by RIKEN Institute and analyzes approximately 18 genes to provide insights across around 70 medications.

Laboratory Testing Support

A.D.A.M. Innovations will support laboratory testing operations through its accredited facility in Tokyo, contributing to high-quality, scalable, and compliant genetic testing processes. This includes the execution of validated laboratory workflows, stringent quality control and assurance protocols, and secure handling of genomic data in accordance with applicable regulatory and clinical standards.

The laboratory infrastructure is designed to support reliable and efficient testing at scale, enabling consistent delivery of clinically relevant results to healthcare providers.

Michel Mommejat, President & Representative Director, A.D.A.M. Innovations, commented: “We are pleased to support NTT Precision Medicine and its Genovision PGx together, with our scientific, pharmacogenomic analytics and laboratory capabilities, contributing to the advancement of precision medicine in Japan.”

About NTT Precision Medicine, visit: https://www.ntt-precisionmedicine.co.jp

Genovision PGx is a trademark of NTT Precision Medicine, Inc. (registration pending).

About A.D.A.M. Innovations Co.

Founded in 2004 in Tokyo, A.D.A.M. Innovations Co. (Japanese corporate name: Genesis Healthcare Co.) is a pioneer in genomics, AI, and precision health solutions. The company develops cutting-edge technologies spanning clinical diagnostics, AI-driven R&D data platforms, and consumer genomics. To date, A.D.A.M. Innovations has conducted more than 2.9 million genetic tests and maintains the largest R&D genomic database of the Japanese population.

For additional information, visit www.adam-innovations.com

Corporate media contact:

Email: press@adam-innnovations.com

Media Relations:

Crocker Coulson

Email: crocker.coulson@aumadvisors.com

+1 (646) 652-7185