Former Toyota Executive Mentors High Point University Students

HIGH POINT, N.C., April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Point University students learned how motivation and personal goals can help navigate their professional careers from Sean Suggs, HPU’s Technology Executive in Residence and former president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina, during his recent visit to campus.

Suggs led a Life Skills and Leadership Series session titled “Motivation in Motion from the Manufacturing Floor to the C-Suite” in the Callicutt Life Skills Theater on April 8. As part of his session, he explained the Japanese word ikigai, which means a person’s reason for being. He advised students to remember what motivates them to get up in the morning. He also referred to kaizen, a Japanese word for continuous improvement that is a key to Toyota’s company culture.

“You’ve got to focus on the positive and what motivates you to greatness,” Suggs said. “Your professional ikigai is important, but your personal ikigai is more important.”

During his time on campus, Suggs also spoke to a supply chain management class, shared lunch with business students, participated in one-on-one coaching sessions and served as a judge for HPU’s 16th annual Business Plan Competition on April 8.

Noting 99% of HPU students are employed or continuing their education within 180 days of graduation, Suggs advised them to develop their own board of directors by finding a mentor, coach and sponsor. A mentor can provide encouragement, he said. A coach is someone good at their job who you can learn from, and a sponsor is someone who can advocate for you when you’re not in the room.



Suggs shared his personal career and educational experience. After graduating from college and serving in the U.S. Army, he landed a job with Toyota. He knew then he could take care of his family and have a job for life. He progressed through 27 years with the international company, starting on the manufacturing floor and rising through the ranks to serve as president of Toyota’s record-breaking $14 billion investment in North Carolina that supports electric battery vehicles and plug-in hybrid battery vehicles.

He detailed key turning points in his career with taking leadership opportunities, overcoming obstacles and empowering others.

What Students Learned

“The first things that popped out for me were when he explained the Japanese words kaizen and ikigai – the part about really finding your professional ikigai, and more importantly, your personal one,” said Nick Sorrells, a junior business administration major from Bel Air, Maryland. “Really finding that balance between a person’s reason for being and the things we allow to drive us. With kaizen, you’re always continuing to improve yourself. Lastly, when he answered my question and said think before you act. That resonated with me because in the field we’re going into, we’re being prepared to make decisions that will affect other people.”

The need to develop a clear, concise goal and a reward system along the way to achieving it were some of the lessons Tyler DeSotle, a sophomore finance major, said he learned from Suggs’ session.

“Another small thing I picked up on when he was asked about gaining trust, he said the first thing he does is to write down birthdays and anniversaries,’” said DeSotle, who is from Warwick, New York. “That really resonated with me because as a leader, you have to be empathetic and understand your people for them to be able to trust you and give you that same respect.”

Conrad Martinez, a junior business administration major, said he learned more about how an international business like Toyota operates from Suggs.

“It was great to learn about ikigai, personal development, communication and how to treat people,” said Martinez, who is from Barcelona, Spain.

Suggs is part of HPU’s Access to Innovators program, which connects students with industry leaders for networking and mentorship opportunities. Other innovators include:

Apple Computer Co-Founder Steve Wozniak, HPU’s Innovator in Residence

Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph, HPU’s Entrepreneur in Residence

Dallas Mavericks’ former CEO Cynt Marshall, HPU’s Sports Executive in Residence

Domino’s CEO Russell Weiner, HPU’s Corporate Executive in Residence

Former U.S. Ambassador and FCC Chairman William “Bill” Kennard, HPU’s Global Leader in Residence

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